The Hunt For Raoul Moat — cast, plot and all about the true crime drama

The Hunt For Raoul Moat on ITV stars Bodyguard actor Matt Stokoe and The A Word’s Lee Ingleby and focuses on the moving stories of the innocent victims of the infamous Geordie killer.

Jamestown star Matt Stokoe is playing the vengeful killer Raoul Moat as this new drama shows how the fugitive shot three people before going on the run for more than a week. But while it brings to life Moat’s shooting spree and the epic manhunt that led to his capture, its focus is on the three innocent victims of his rampage – Moat’s ex-girlfriend Samantha Stobbart (Sally Messham), her new boyfriend Chris Brown (Josef Davis) and PC David Rathband who was blinded by Moat before later taking his own life. It also follows the police officers who put themselves in the line of fire to catch the violent killer and the local journalist Diane Barnwell (Sonya Cassidy) who sought to tell the truth about Moat while others were painting him as an anti-hero.

Here’s everything you need about The Hunt For Raoul Moat…

The Hunt For Raoul Moat will air on ITV in the UK although the release date has yet to be confirmed. At present we don’t know where or when US viewers can see the drama but we’ll update this page as soon as we hear anything.

Is there a trailer for The Hunt For Raoul Moat?

It's still early days. But when a trailer for The Hunt For Raoul Moat drops, we’ll post it on here. We can’t wait to see Matt Stokoe step into the shoes of killer Moat.

The Hunt For Raoul Moat plot

The Hunt For Raoul Moat is told through the eyes of the those who sought to bring Raoul Moat to justice, focusing primarily on his innocent victims and those who stepped up to apprehend him.

Sally Messham plays Samantha Stobbart, Moat’s ex who was piecing her life back together following his imprisonment for assault. She had found a new love, Chris Brown, but was seriously concerned about Moat’s release after he threatened her from prison when she refused to rekindle their relationship. After serving his four-month sentence, on July 1 2010 vengeful Moat sourced a shotgun and confronted Samantha and Chris, shooting dead Chris who stepped in front of Sam to protect her. Samantha was badly injured but survived.

As Sam had lied to Moat, saying her new boyfriend was a police officer, Moat then went on a rampage to kill another officer. He went on the run and the following night he shot and blinded PC David Rathband who was unarmed and sitting in his police car.

Moat then evaded capture for a week before he was cornered in Rothbury, Northumberland and shot himself. The drama also shows how sensationalist reporting and comments on social media almost glorified Moat’s actions.

The Hunt for Raoul Moat cast — Matt Stokoe as Raoul Moat

Matt Stokoe is killer Roaul Moat. Matt has previously played James Read in the series Jamestown between 2017 and 2019. He has also starred in BBC1 thriller Bodyguard, alongside Keeley Hawes and Richard Madden, Channel 4 comedy drama Misfits, The Musketeers and Cursed.

The real killer Raoul Moat, who Matt Stokoe is playing. (Image credit: Getty)

Lee Ingleby as Neil Adamson

Lee Ingelby is playing Neil Adamson, a senior Northumbria police officer who heads up the attempt to catch Moat. Lee is well known for starring in The A Word, Criminal: UK, Innocent and The Five. He played Nick in Line of Duty and Kevin in the popular 1997 series Soldier Soldier. He also voiced the character of Bob The Builder in the 2015 TV series as well as appearing in Our Zoo, Luther, Inspector George Gently and The Street.

Lee Inglelby is playing police officer Neil Adamson. (Image credit: Getty)

Sonya Cassidy as Diane Barnwell

Sonya Cassidy is starring as local journalist Diane Barnwell in The Hunt For Raoul Moat. She’s appearing in the 2022 adaptation of the David Bowie classic The Man Who Fell to Earth and starred in The Last Kingdom. She has also had roles in Humans, Vera, The Paradise and The Woman in White.

Sonya Cassidy is playing local journalist Diane Barnwell. (Image credit: Getty)

Who else is starring in The Hunt for Raoul Moat?

Doc Martin actress Sally Messham will play Moat’s ex-girlfriend Samantha Stobbart while Josef Davis (Chernobyl) is her new partner Chris. Vera star Vineeta Rishi plays a character called Nisha Roberts. As yet the casting for PC Rathband hasn’t been announced. Nor do we yet know if anyone will play footballer Paul Gascoigne, aka Gazza, who also got caught up in the case.

The Hunt for Raoul Moat writer Kevin Sampson

The Hunt for Raoul Moat has been penned by Kevin Sampson who wrote the hugely successful ITV drama Anne, which aired earlier this year. The drama told the story of Anne Williams (played by Maxine Peake), who dedicated her life to campaigning for justice after her 15-year-old son Kevin died in the Hillsborough tragedy.

Talking about his latest real crime drama Kevin says, “The Hunt for Raoul Moat gripped me from the start, as it was the first such case to be covered ‘live’ by the new 24-hour news channels in the UK. Even then, it interested me that Moat was being portrayed by some as a ‘legend’ in spite of the brutality of his crimes. In 2022, violence against women remains rife and is all too often accompanied by a victim-blaming agenda. I hope this drama will go some way to condemning this narrative.”