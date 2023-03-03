The Bay season 4: release date, cast and all we know about the crime drama

DS Jenn Townsend is back for a new season of The Bay.

The Bay season 4 is here — and with more secrets and lies to uncover in picturesque Morecambe, it feels like this could be the best series of the crime drama yet.

DS Jenn Townsend (Marsha Thomason) found herself thrown into the deep end in The Bay season 3 when a body was found in the water on her first day on the job.

Now settled into her role as the local Family Liaison Officer, Jenn is called to the scene of a terrifying house fire as the Morecambe-set crime drama returns for a fourth season

Here's everything we know about The Bay season 4...

The Bay season 4 starts on ITV1 on Wednesday, March 8 March at 9 pm and will air weekly in the same slot.

You can stream all the previous series now on ITVX if you need to catch up.

An unexpected house guest spells trouble for Jenn's blended family. (Image credit: ITV )

The Bay season 4 plot

The new season will see Jenn working with construction worker Dean Metcalf, a father-of-four whose wife dies in a terrible house fire that may have been arson.

Meanwhile, the arrival of Jacqui, the ex-wife of Jenn's schoolteacher partner Chris, causes ructions in Jenn's blended family, and there are new developments in the private life of DI Tony Manning.

Joe Armstrong as widowed construction worker Dean Metcalf. (Image credit: ITV)

The Bay season 4 cast

Joe Armstrong plays widowed Dean Metcalf, alongside Tom Taylor as his oldest son Matt. Claire Goose joins the cast as Jacqui Fisher, and Ian Puleston-Davies guests as local builder Terry McGregor.

Marsha Thomason and Daniel Ryan reprise their roles as DS Jenn Townsend and DI Tony Manning, alongside Erin Shanagher as DS Karen Hobson, Andrew Dowbiggin as DS James Clarke and Thomas Law as DC Eddie Martin.

Is there a trailer for The Bay season 4?

Sadly not, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.