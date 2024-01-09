After The Flood creator Mick Ford: Climate change is our world now

After The Flood writer Mick Ford has explained how he's been desperate to write a drama that highlights the issue of climate change for over a decade.

The six-part ITV thriller, which comes shortly after it's been confirmed that 2023 was the world's hottest year on record, tells the story of Waterside, a fictional Yorkshire community that sees its world turned upside down when a storm surge leaves them underwater.

The tale follows PC Jo Marshall (Sophie Rundle) who begins investigating when an unidentified body is discovered after the flood waters recede, in a murder mystery that also highlights a climate issue affecting more and more Brits every year.

"I wanted to do something about climate change about 15 years ago," says Ford, whose other writing credits include Netflix dramas Stay Close and The Stranger.

"But it wasn't something that was impacting us (at the time). I didn't really want to write a futuristic thing because there was no connect, so it didn't happen. But this has come along at a time where it's our world now, this can happen to any of us, has happened to any of us. Just a little while ago, that wasn't true."

Ford was determined not to lecture people about climate change and says the crime thriller will hopefully keep people entertained as a captivating whodunnit. Yet executive producer Nicola Shindler believes it's a subject audiences are interested in.

"We had been looking for a show that dealt with climate change," she explains. "It's something we talk to all broadcasters about, as you bet. We have to be really careful we're doing something that the audience wants to see, but on the other hand, there are really important things that need to be said."

"There are communities like (Waterside) all over the country who are left behind because once the news of the flood goes, then we move on to the next crisis. Actually, those people are dealing with being flooded again and again, and especially in that part of West Yorkshire where this is set, it happens continually."

After The Flood premieres on ITV on Wednesday 10 January