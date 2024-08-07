Summerwater: everything we know about the drama based on the Sarah Moss novel

Sarah Moss’s novel Summerwater has been commissioned for a new Channel 4 drama.

Here’s everything we know so far…

Summerwater — premise

Channel 4 have announced their plans to turn Sarah Moss’s celebrated book Summerwater into a six-part drama series.

The C4 Press release reveals the premise of Summerwater for those who have not read the book: “Set against the backdrop of a remote loch-side Scottish holiday cabin park and set over the course of one single rainy summer’s day Summerwater looks at the simmering tensions between holiday makers that eventually erupt into a devastating climax.”

C4’s plans to commission Summerwater were revealed on August 1, 2024, so it’s too early to say when the six-part drama will be released. We will update this guide once we know more.

From C4 Press: “Casting and transmission details will be announced in due course.”

Summerwater — cast

While the cast for Summerwater have yet to be announced, it is shaping up to be an interesting ensemble piece.

C4 Press: “Weaving together the lives of several families as they navigate unspoken conflicts, private dilemmas, and fleeting moments of beauty from their disparate cabins, the series will take an unflinching but empathetic look at human nature across generations.

Summerwater — episodes

The series will be comprised of six episodes

C4 Press: “Each episode will spotlight one or two of the ensemble of characters, spanning from young children to young lovers to reminiscing pensioners, to build a subversive, often witty, and always riveting portrait of the nation on edge that is modern Britain.”

Summerwater — themes

Described by C4 Press as: “A thrilling and compulsive drama about nature, family, sex, class, tolerance and the fruitless pursuit of holiday escapism, Summerwater examines the strength of community in divided times.”

Summerwater screenwriter John Donnelly adds: “Sarah Moss writes with perception, compassion and wit about sex, love, and the dark impulses of the human heart. She is one of our most brilliant chroniclers of modern life.

“In Summerwater, Sarah has found the perfect environment to explore our secrets and desires — a rain-drenched holiday park in Scotland. Summerwater is at once an atmospheric mystery, a hilarious and heartbreaking exploration of identity and an existential thriller. I am delighted to be working with the brilliant team at Freedom Scripted to adapt Sarah’s wonderful novel for a broadcaster with such a pedigree for bold, ambitious drama.”

Summerwater — filming locations

Although this has yet to be confirmed, given the setting of the novel and the involvement of production company Freedom Scripted in this project, it’s likely that the production will be based in Scotland.

Mike Ellen, Executive Producer for Freedom Scripted says: “Very few books come along as evocative, relevant and brilliantly drawn as Summerwater by Sarah Moss, let alone set a stone’s throw away from where I grew up! We were thrilled to attach John Donnelly as screenwriter and true to form, he has delivered amazing scripts. I’m really excited to be working with such a talented producer as Jules and can’t wait to see what Robbie does with this. We all feel there couldn’t be a better home for the show than with Ollie Madden, Sarah Stack and the team at Channel 4 Drama.”

Is there a trailer for Summerwater?

Not yet, but we will update this guide once one becomes available.

Summerwater — Additional information

Channel 4 Press: “Channel 4 has commissioned Summerwater, a new six-part drama series from Channel 4’s Indie Growth Fund and Glasgow based production company Freedom Scripted, which has been adapted by screenwriter John Donnelly (The Assessment, Utopia, The Pass) and will be directed by Robert McKillop (The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies, Then You Run, Guilt).”

Ollie Madden, Director of Film4 and Head of Channel 4 Drama, adds: “Summerwater is both a subversive, compulsive, brilliantly characterised thriller, and a witty, dark exploration of modern British life – cleverly adapted from Sarah Moss’ excellent novel. We’ve loved working with John on the film side and are now very excited to be working with him, Robert and the brilliant team at Freedom Scripted on this unique show.”

Summerwater (6x60’) was commissioned by Ollie Madden, Director of Film4 and Head of Channel 4 Drama and Sarah Stack, Commissioning Editor, Channel 4 Drama. Mike Ellen is the Executive Producer for Freedom Scripted and Jules Hussey (Ralph & Katie, You Don’t Know Me, Guilt) is the Series Producer. Summerwater is produced in association with All3Media International who will be the show’s global partner.