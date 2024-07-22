The Jetty season 2: everything we know so far

The Jetty season 1 had viewers gripped as detective Ember Manning desperately tried to piece together the past and the present to work out what happened to missing teen Amy Knightly. But the big question is, will there be a second season?

While the BBC is yet to confirm if we will see a second season of Jenna Coleman's gripping thriller, she has admitted that there is scope for season 2.

Speaking to Variety about the possibility of revisiting her character, Ember, again Jenna said: "I love her as a character, it felt so fully formed. I feel like this series had something really interesting to say and to offer and to consider. So I guess it’s like with anything, it’s always story-based. I don’t know. Over to [show creator] Cat (Jones)!"

Here is everything we know about The Jetty season 2 so far...

*Warning - spoilers for The Jetty season 1 below*

The Jetty season 2 is yet to be commissioned by the BBC so sadly even if it does return for a second round we have a bit of a wait on our hands. However, as soon as anything is announced we will update this guide.

The Jetty season 2 plot

A second season of The Jetty could see Ember and Hitch crack another cold case. (Image credit: BBC/Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall)

While the case of missing teen Amy Knightly might have been solved in season 1, there is always the chance that a potential second season could see Ember investigating a new cold case in her hometown.

The fact that Ember turned out to be Amy's killer without even realising means there could be a whole host of secrets lurking in that scenic Lancashire town. Who else could be harbouring a dark secret?

There are also some unanswered questions from the first season. Did Liam Ashby go to prison for his crimes against Miranda and the other young girls in the town? Ember tells Miranda at the end of the first season that she needs to make the world a safer place for her baby daughter by putting predatory men in jail. Could the next series see that happen?

There is also the question of whether anyone will discover Ember's killer secret, or could she buckle under the guilt of what she has done? We also never saw Amy's parents and how they reacted to the confirmation that their daughter is dead... could this be something that could be investigated further?

The Jetty season 2 cast

Could Ember and Hannah return for a second season? (Image credit: BBC/Firebird Pictures)

It would be likely that Jenna Coleman could return to The Jetty in the lead role of Ember Manning if there was a second season. Jenna has previously starred in Prime Video's Wilderness, as well as other shows such as Victoria, Doctor Who, The Serpent, and The Sandman.

Archie Renaux (The Greatest Beer Run, Shadow and Bone, Romulus), could also return as Hitch, Ember's partner on the police force.

Ruby Stokes (Lockwood & Co, Rocks, Una) could also return as Ember's teenage daughter, Hannah, while Ember's mother, Sylvia, played by Amelia Bullmore (Happy Valley, The Larkins, Scott and Bailey) would also be likely to return.

What happened at the end of The Jetty season 1?

Arj set fire to the boat house to cover 'his' crimes. (Image credit: BBC)

* Huge spoilers for season 1 below! *

The first season saw Ember Manning come to the shocking realisation that after weeks of investigating the cold case of missing teen Amy Knightly, she was the one who accidentally killed her while driving after a party under the influence of drugs.

She realised that her late husband Mack had covered for her, protecting her from what she had done by framing his friend Arj, before disposing of Amy's body under the floor of his boat hut.

It turned out that when investigative journalist and podcaster Riz had come to the town to investigate Amy's disappearance, Arj had burned down the boathouse to hide the evidence. However, Riz had worked out his involvement and so he killed her and dumped her body in the lake.

As the truth dawned on Ember, she tried to convince Arj that they had to come clean to the police, but he refused and tried to kill her and himself by setting them both on fire.

Ember escaped death and told the police that Arj had killed Riz, but also pinned Amy's death on him as well.

The Jetty season 2 trailer

Sadly it is far too early for a trailer, but as soon as we hear anything from the BBC we will update this guide.

Just in case you haven't seen season 1, here is the trailer for the first series to give you an idea of what the show is like...