The Jetty: everything we know about Jenna Coleman's detective drama

Jenna Coleman, seen here in current hit Wilderness, leads the cast of The Jetty

The Jetty is a series starring Wilderness' Jenna Coleman, and it has been billed as being "as much a coming-of-age story as a detective thriller".

The four-part series was written and created by Cat Jones, who is known for her work on Harlots, EastEnders, and Waterloo Road.

Speaking about her new project, she said: "I’m thrilled to be making The Jetty for BBC One. Like millions of people all over the world, I've grown up loving and admiring BBC dramas, so getting to create one really is a dream come true.

"The Jetty is a story I’ve wanted to tell for a long time but it wasn’t until it found its champions at the fantastically writer-friendly Firebird, that it really came to life. What feels like a total dream team continues to grow with the addition of Marialy Rivas to direct and the brilliant Jenna Coleman. I’ve no doubt audiences are going to be completely transfixed by her as Ember."

Announcing the project, Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama added: "The Jetty is so much more than a crime thriller, and with Cat Jones as writer, Firebird Pictures producing, and Jenna in the lead role of Ember Manning, I know we have the perfect team in place to create a truly brilliant, brave series. I can’t wait for BBC viewers to discover its many secrets."

Here's everything we know about The Jetty so far...

We don't have a release date for The Jetty yet but we do know it will be released on BBC One and iPlayer. Watch this space!

The Jetty plot

According to the BBC, the plot of The Jetty is: "A fire tears through a holiday home in a scenic Lancashire lake town. Detective Ember Manning must work out how it connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit ‘love’ triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls.

"But as Ember gets close to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present, and the town she’s always called home.

"As much a coming-of-age story as a detective thriller, The Jetty asks big questions about sexual morality, identity and memory, in the places that Me Too has left behind."

The Jetty cast

Jenna Coleman recently starred in Wilderness. (Image credit: Prime Video)

So far, Jenna Coleman is the only confirmed name attached to The Jetty, where she'll be playing the lead role of Ember Manning.

Fans will no doubt recognise Jenna from her work on Prime Video's Wilderness, as well as starring in titles such as Doctor Who, The Serpent, and The Sandman

Jenna Coleman said: "I’m delighted to be returning to the BBC to be a part of The Jetty, with Firebird Pictures at the helm, bringing the story of Ember Manning to life. I look forward to exploring Cat Jones’ darkly probing scripts, alongside Marialy Rivas’ eloquent vision."

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, it's too early for a trailer!