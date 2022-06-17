Wilderness — cast, plot, first look, and all about Jenna Coleman's revenge thriller set in the US National Parks

First look! Wilderness on Prime Video stars Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen as couple Liv and Will.

Wilderness on Prime Video stars The Serpent’s Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Invisible Man). The thriller series sees a British couple’s dream holiday descend into the stuff of nightmares. The pair play Liv and Will, who seem to have it all and are enjoying a glamorous new life in New York. But then Liv learns about Will’s affair and when he suggests a road trip around America’s stunning National Parks, it seems the perfect opportunity for her to exact her revenge.

So here's everything you need to know about Wilderness on Prime Video...

Prime Video hasn't yet given a release date for Wilderness, but as filming has only just begun the drama will arrive in 2023, in over 240 countries and territories. We will of course update with the show's 2023 worldwide launch date once it's announced by Amazon Prime.

Is there a trailer for Wilderness?

Wilderness plot

Based on the novel Wilderness by B. E. Jones (opens in new tab), this thriller focuses on Liv and Will (Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen), a British couple who have left behind their life in a provincial town in the UK to enjoy a glamorous existence in New York. Their marriage seems rock solid but then Liv discovers that Will has had an affair with a younger colleague. She’s heartbroken but her sadness soon turns to fury and she' determined to get revenge...

When Will suggests an epic trip around The Grand Canyon and America’s other national parks, she secretly vows to set him certain tests before she will accept that he is truly sorry and forgive him. Will has two weeks, 1,500 miles and three opportunities to save his own life. Because if their marriage can’t survive, then neither can he!

Wilderness cast — Jenna Coleman as Liv

In Wilderness, Jenna Coleman plays scorned wife Liv. She first found fame playing Jasmine Thomas in Emmerdale for four years before moving on to Waterloo Road. She then played Clara in Doctor Who and Queen Victoria in ITV series Victoria before starring in the huge hit The Serpent, about the real-life killer Charles Sobhraj (see picture below). She's also had roles in The Cry, Inside No.9, Titanic and Dancing on the Edge.

Jenna Coleman with Tahar Rahim in The Serpent. (Image credit: BBC)

Wilderness cast — Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Will

Wilderness star Oliver Jackson-Cohen plays cheating husband Will, who has no idea his life is in danger. Oliver starred alongside Elizabeth Moss in the 2020 movie The Invisible Man. He’s also been in Lark Rise to Candleford, Will & Kate: Before Happily Ever After (playing Prince William), Mr Selfridge, Dracula, The Great Fire, The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor (see picture below). Oliver is the son of famous British fashion designer Betty Jackson.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen in Netflix horror The Haunting Of Bly Manor. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who else is starring in Wilderness?

Prime Video has yet to announce any more cast for Wilderness, but we will update here when we hear more news.

Wilderness locations and more on the thriller

Filming for Amazon Prime Video's Wilderness began in June 2022 in the UK, United States and Canada. We will update with more information on locations and further pictures when they arrive.

Wilderness is produced by Firebird Pictures, written and created by Marnie Dickens, directed and executive produced by So Yong Kim and executive produced by Elizabeth Kilgarriff and Marnie Dickens.