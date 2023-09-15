Wilderness cast: who's who in the twisty revenge thriller

Wilderness on Prime Video is a twisty-turny revenge thriller starring Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen and based on the novel Wilderness by B. E. Jones.

The six-part series follows Liv and Will, a British couple who have left behind their life in the UK to enjoy a glamorous existence in New York, but things soon turn sour when Liv discovers Will has been unfaithful and she embarks on a revenge plan like no other.

But who plays each of the main characters? Here is everything you need to know about the Wilderness cast...

Jenna Coleman as Liv Taylor

Jenna Coleman as Liv Taylor. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Jenna Coleman plays scorned wife Liv, who secretly vows to set cheating husband Will certain tests before she will accept that he is truly sorry and forgive him. Will has two weeks, 1,500 miles and three opportunities to save his own life. Because if their marriage can’t survive, then neither can he! Out in the American wilderness accidents can and will happen.

Where have you seen Jenna before?

Jenna Coleman first found fame playing Jasmine Thomas in Emmerdale for four years before moving on to Waterloo Road. She then played Clara in Doctor Who and Queen Victoria in ITV series Victoria before starring in the huge hit The Serpent, about the real-life killer Charles Sobhraj. She's also had roles in The Cry, Inside No.9, Titanic and Dancing on the Edge to name but a few.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Will Taylor

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Will Taylor. (Image credit: Prime Video )

Oliver Jackson-Cohen plays cheating husband Will Taylor, who has no idea his life is in danger and that his wife is plotting to kill him after discovering he has been unfaithful. After begging for forgiveness after his infidelity, Will books a trip of a lifetime with his wife, claiming it will help them reconnect. However, what he doesn't know is Liv is putting him, and their fragile marriage, to the ultimate test.

Where have you seen Oliver before?

Oliver Jackson-Cohen previously starred alongside Elizabeth Moss in the 2020 movie The Invisible Man. He’s also been in Lark Rise to Candleford, Will & Kate: Before Happily Ever After (playing Prince William), Mr Selfridge, Dracula, The Great Fire, The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor (see picture below). Oliver is the son of famous British fashion designer Betty Jackson.

Ashley Benson as Cara

Ashley Benson as Cara in Wilderness. (Image credit: Prime Video)

From the outside Cara appears to be a young American woman with a glittering career. However, she is also Will's work colleague and the glamorous but vulnerable woman he has been sleeping with behind his wife's back for the last nine months. She has no idea that Liv knows all about their affair and that Will's life is in grave danger.

Where have you seen Ashley before?

Ashley is a well-known American actress who has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows including Pretty Little Liars, Mob Land, The Birthday Cake, Angry Neighbours and Private Property.

Eric Balfour as Garth

Eric Balfour as Garth. (Image credit: Prime Video )

Garth is Cara’s good-natured carpenter boyfriend who appears oblivious to the fact Cara is cheating on him. Trouble brews when Garth and Cara and turn up on Will and Liv’s road trip, however, Garth seems relaxed about teaming up with Will and Liv on their travels. Garth is also hiding a troubled past, but what isn't he telling Cara?

Where have you seen Eric before?

Eric has been in countless TV shows and movies including Six Feet Under, The O.C, 24, Ray Donovan, Charmed and Haven.

Claire Rushbrook as Caryl

Claire Rushbrook as Caryl. (Image credit: Prime Video )

Caryl is Liv's lonely mum who lives on her own in Wales, full of resentment about the breakdown of her own relationship with Liv’s dad. Despite Caryl being a loving mum, she sometimes has a funny way of showing it, leaving her relationship with her daughter strained at times.

Where have you seen Claire before?

Claire has enjoyed an illustrious career and has starred in shows like Secrets and Lies, Sherwood, Enola Holmes, Death in Paradise and Inside No. 9.

Morgana Van Peebles as Ash

Morgana Van Peebles as Ash. (Image credit: Prime Video )

Ash is a spirited American who is Liv’s friend and neighbour and offers her a shoulder to cry on following Will’s affair.

Where have you seen Morgana before?

Morgana has been in shows and movies including Superstition, You're Killing Me and Ali.

Who else stars in Wilderness?

Talia Balsam plays Bonnie, Will’s formidable boss is the hotel’s head of PR and has words of warning for Liv about how to lead her life.

Marsha Stephanie Blake (Orange is the New Black) is Detective Rawlins, a dedicated and talented cop has to make a shrewd assessment of events when Liv crosses her path.

Jonathan Keltz plays Detective Wiseman, who is Rawlins’ colleague who works well with her, but he has very different views on how they should treat Liv.

Crystal Blint (The Fall of the House of Usher) plays Liana, Natalie Sharp (The Flash) is Marissa, Geoff Gustafson (A Christmas Proposal) is Zach and Jake Foy (Designated Survivor) plays Anton.

All six episodes of Wilderness are available to stream worldwide on Prime Video now.