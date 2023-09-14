How to watch Wilderness: stream the scenic revenge thriller online

Jenna Coleman has murder or mayhem on her mind in the new TV show Wilderness, which debuts on Friday, September 15, and you should read this guide to figure out how you can keep up with her antics.

Quick info Streaming: Prime Video

Debut: Friday, September 15

Episodes: 6

Based on a book by B.E. Jones, Wilderness follows Coleman's Liv who embarks on a road trip of American National Parks with her husband... shortly after discovering that he's cheating on her.

What follows is a tense revenge thriller as Liv tests her husband and plots payback over the course of their voyage, with accidental rendezvous with the mistress just complicating the proceedings.

If that plot piques your interest, here's how to watch Wilderness so you can catch the new streaming show.

How to watch Wilderness

Wilderness is streaming exclusively on Prime Video, due to it being an original for Amazon's streaming service, so you'll need to be signed up in order to catch the new show.

All six episodes of Wilderness drop at the same time, on Friday, September 15, so you'll be able to binge the entirety of the show at once if you so choose.

Prime Video is one of the perks of an Amazon Prime subscription. It costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 per year to sign up to Prime, and doing so gets you a few benefits beyond Prime Video: there's next-day shopping on the massive online store, Prime Reading, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, Deliveroo Plus and more.

How to read Wilderness

If you've watched Wilderness and want to catch up on the book it's based on, or want to read the novel before checking out the TV show, you can. The TV show is based on the same-titled story by B.E. or Beverly Jones, and it's easy to buy online.

The book of Wilderness came out in 2021 and it's 320 pages long. You can buy it online in audiobook, Kindle and paperback formats on Amazon here.

How to watch Wilderness everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Wilderness, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite TV shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.