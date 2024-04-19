Father Brown season 12: cast, plot and everything we know

Father Brown season 12 will see Mark Williams return as the crime-solving priest for a fresh set of adventures.

Like Death in Paradise, Father Brown has become one of the BBC's biggest long-running hits and fans will be delighted there are more stories on the way.

Mark says: "As we start the 12th season of Father Brown I feel like I'm starting to get to know him. He's a mysterious sort of bloke, the sort of person who you can never predict other than knowing he won't do what you expect. The best thing about playing the character is that I am never, ever bored by him."

Amazingly, the series, based on the classic character created by GK Chesterton, has been going now for over 100 episodes!

Here's everything we know about the new series…

Father Brown season 12 is likely to be released in January 2025 although that's still to be confirmed. It's also been announced that a 13th series is also on the way, although that’s unlikely to air until 2026.

Father Brown season 12 cast

It wouldn't be Father Brown without Mark Williams's wonderful performance as the man himself. Also returning are Tom Chambers as Chief Inspector Sullivan, Claudie Blakley as Mrs Devine, Ruby-May Martinwood as Brenda and John Burton as Sergeant Goodfellow. We also know that John Light is back as devilish crook Flambeau.

Plot

Well, the last series ended in a very happy fashion, with Chief Inspector Sullivan proposing to Mrs Devine. But obviously being a TV drama we need a bit of jeopardy about whether the wedding will actually happen. And the makers have teased that a surprise visit from the father of the groom throws everything up in the air. They hint that there’s a doubt over whether the couple will make it to the church at all. We certainly hope they do!

We also have a few more clues about what will happen… "With a medieval death at a Tudor battle re-enactment, Mrs Devine finding herself accused of murder, Sergeant Goodfellow’s professional future thrown into question and Brenda ballroom dancing on national television, Father Brown and the gang are busier than ever. And when a Cardinal from the Vatican arrives with a top-secret mission for Father Brown, the priest must request the help of his old adversary Flambeau, while a new nemesis lurks in the shadows…"

Is there a trailer?

No not yet!.