Angela Rippon on making her acting debut in Father Brown: 'I was absolutely thrilled!'

There isn't much that Angela Rippon hasn't tackled in the course of a broadcasting career that spans almost 60 years, from dancing on a Morecambe and Wise Christmas special to hosting the Eurovision Song Contest!

Now she's adding another string to her bow as Angela makes her TV acting debut in Father Brown season 12. In the sixth episode, 'The Lord of the Dance', she plays The Dancing Duchess — the presenter of the fictional TV series Go Dancing! which comes to film its latest episode in Kembleford. There's great excitement in the village when Father Brown's housekeeper Brenda (Ruby-May Martinwood) is selected at short notice to replace an unwell contestant — but it seems that the production is cursed when Brenda's dance partner Frederick Thorncastle (John McCrea) narrowly escapes being crushed by a falling stage light!

We caught up with Angela to find out more about her first-ever TV acting role...

Angela Rippon interview for Father Brown

How did your guest role on the show come about? "I'm a huge fan of Father Brown, and I've been watching since it started. My agent knows this, and she rang me and said, 'Ange, they'd like you to do an appearance in one of the Father Browns', and I was absolutely thrilled! I've done odd appearances in other things like Midsomer Murders, but I've always been a newsreader or an interviewer or a reporter — so, doing my job, but within the construct of a drama. But this time, they wanted me to play a character — I'm The Dancing Duchess, which I thought was hysterical! What a thrill, and what a compliment. As someone who loves the programme anyway, to be asked to do something a little bit different was lovely."

What can you tell us about The Dancing Duchess? "Well, she's a bit grand — but not so much that she's unapproachable! She obviously loves dance, and she loves people. Without giving away too much of the storyline, she's got this rather unpleasant grandson that she has to try and keep in check. I've only got two little tiny scenes, so we're not talking an epic performance here! [laughs] But it was lovely to be asked to do it."

The Dancing Duchess (Angela Rippon) meets Father Brown (Mark Williams) (Image credit: BBC)

Did you have any previous acting experience? "I did amateur dramatics when I left school. When I joined my first newspaper, the woman with whom I worked in the photographic department was the leading light of a local drama group in Plymouth called the Western College Players, and when I rocked up as a 17-year-old in the office, she sort of grabbed me and said, 'we need young people in the drama group', and that was that! I was with them for about four or five years, I think — I played Cathy in 'Wuthering Heights' and Eve in 'All About Eve', but of course when I went off to work in telly, I couldn't do it any more. But I had huge fun doing that, and this was like the amateur coming full-circle, never ever thinking I'd be asked to do something like that on the telly."

Have you been bitten by the acting bug now? Would you like to do more? "Oh goodness, no, I wouldn't be so presumptuous! It's a tough and overcrowded profession, and there are lots of really brilliant people in it who deserve to be there and don't need an interloper like me. If I was asked to do any more, I would say yes for the sheer fun of it, but no, I don't have any ambitions in that area. But as with so much that's happened in my career, I didn't have an ambition to be a television presenter either. I wanted to be a photojournalist, and this came out of the blue, but I've been doing it for 59 years now!"

Brenda (Ruby-May Martinwood) steps out with dance partner Frederick (John McCrea). (Image credit: BBC)

You must be delighted that your career has given you so many fantastic opportunities though? "Well, that's what I love! I always say I think I'm uniquely privileged in that I've managed throughout my career to be given the opportunity to do so many wonderful things, from news and current affairs through to light entertainment. I never forget that I do a job that I absolutely love, and that I know an awful lot of people would give their right arm for. I'm enormously grateful for all of the terrific and many, varied opportunities that I've been given in broadcasting to do things like Come Dancing, like the news, like Strictly Come Dancing, like Father Brown. I've had a lovely career, and I've loved every minute of it. I'm not only incredibly grateful, but continuously surprised that I'm still doing it!"

Angela's episode of Father Brown airs on Friday February 14 at 2 pm on BBC One. All episodes of Season 12 are currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK.