How to watch Midsomer Murders in 2024 online or on TV

One of TV's longest-service crime dramas returns for a new entry on Sunday, April 14, when a new feature-length episode of Midsomer Murders drops.

Entitled Midsomer Murders: The Blacktrees Prophecy, this story follows the team as they investigate a murder amongst local doomsday preppers, with some gruesome killings rocking this community and our team.

This is just the latest episode of one of the most classic ongoing TV crime dramas around, so whether you're here for the newest episode or want to catch up on a classic, we'll help you do so.

So here's how to watch Midsomer Murders in 2024.

How to watch Midsomer Murders in the UK

If you live in the UK, you can watch Midsomer Murders: The Blacktrees Prophecy at 8 pm on Sunday, April 14 by tuning into ITV1. You'll also be able to watch it live on ITVX, and also on demand beyond that date.

That brings us to watching past episodes: they're almost all available on ITVX too, for you to stream at your leisure.

ITVX is free to use as long as you pay your license fee, but £5.99 per month gets you ITVX Premium. This bundles in a few other streaming services like BritBox and Studiocanal Presents but its main perk is that you don't need to sit through adverts, making each show about half its usual length!

How to watch Midsomer Murders in the US

There's not been a confirmed streaming debut of The Blacktree Prophecy in the US, but when it comes to watching episodes of Midsomer Murders, you've gone one reliable port of call: Acorn TV.

Acorn TV is a US streaming service focused on Brit-centric shows, a genre that MM falls slap-bang in the middle of. All past episodes of the show are on the streamer, which costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year for a subscription.

You do have a few alternatives though, and if you don't need every single season, you might be able to watch Midsomer Murders for free.

Free streaming services The Roku Channel, Tubi and Freevee have 22 of the past seasons while Pluto TV has 21 of them, so if you don't mind watching ads during your streaming, you can sign up without paying.

How to watch Midsomer Murders everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Midsomer Murders, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!