David Mitchell is is the popular star of Channel 4 cult hit Peep Show and BBC period comedy Upstart Crow, bit is arguably best know as a team captain on the hugely popular BBC One comedy panel show Would I Lie To You?.

How much else do you know about the comedy writer and performer?

Fellow comedian David Baddiel played a helping hand in David getting together with his wife Victoria Coren Mitchell...

David Mitchell with his wife Victoria Coren. (Image credit: Getty Images for BFI)

David Mitchell married his wife, Only Connect host and top poker player Victoria Coren, in 2012. Less well known is the helping hand David Baddiel played when the first couple first met.

Victoria told the Radio Times: “[Baddiel] specifically said to me, ‘There’s David Mitchell over there, I think you should probably marry him, I’ll get the ball rolling by introducing you. I thought that was ridiculous but, a couple of hours later, I thought I probably would marry him.”

WHAT IS ON TONIGHT? Check out our NEW and improved TV Guide

David’s mother and father were hotel managers...

David revealed in an interview with The Guardian that both of his parents were hotel managers when he was born. “My parents were hotel managers until I was two, and then we moved from Salisbury, where I was born, to Oxford where my dad started teaching hotel management, which my mum also started doing a few years later when I was a bit older.”

David is not a massive music fan...

David has a Susan Boyle album in his tiny record collection (Image credit: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via)

David has revealed many amusing things about himself on Would I Lie To You? But possibly our favourite piece of trivia is that he’s the proud owner of just two music albums: But Seriously by Phil Collins and I Dreamed a Dream by Susan Boyle. Talking about his purchase of the Susan Boyle album – he couldn’t remember its name! – David explained it was ‘much talked about’ and he was looking for ‘something to write about’ for The Observer.

David is one half of a stellar comedy couple, married as he is to ‘Only Connect’ host Victoria Coren...

David married Victoria in 2012 after they were introduced by writer and comedian David Baddiel. However their romance was a slow starter. While the couple fell for each other, she was in a relationship with another man and David waited three years before they got together.

He told The Guardian: “From the start, people I didn’t know were very warm about Victoria and I being together, and that’s a lovely feeling.”

David first worked with his comedy partner Robert Webb on a production of ‘Cinderella’...

David met his longtime comedy collaborator Robert Webb when they were at Cambridge University, with fellow Peep Show star Olivia Colman. The duo performed together for the first time in a production of Cinderella at the university. Robert played Prince Charming, while David told The Guardian he had a somewhat less important part. “I was a palace official. My joke was that I was very dull and annoying.”

David counts Oscar-winning star Olivia Colman as a close friend...

David with Olivia and Robert Webb at the Women in Television Awards in 2012 (Image credit: WireImage)

David has been good friends with Olivia Colman since they were teenagers and congratulated Olivia when she claimed an Oscar in 2019 for her performance as Queen Anne in The Favourite. He said in his autobiography, Backstory: “Suddenly she was shining with talent – working the audience, timing her lines, drawing out new laughs without ever seeming hammy.

“There were many talented actors at Cambridge while I was there, very few were as good as Collie – certainly no one better.”

See more

To her friends, Olivia is also known by her nickname, ‘Collie’.

He is good friends with his WILTY co-stars Lee Mack and Rob Brydon...

The trio are arguably the funniest team on UK TV and they have turned Would I Lie to You? into one of the most popular shows on television. Now the gang are taking their sharp banter on tour in the summer of 2022, in Brydon Mack and Mitchell: Town to Town.

Despite the sharp nature of some of their exchanges, David told the Belfast Telegraph: “We get on very well. We see each other socially and it's been fun going around with them. It's a nice, easy relationship. There's no real creative tension. We just sit together and try and think of funny things to say.”