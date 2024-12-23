Murder Before Evensong: cast, plot and everything we know

Murder Before Evensong is a Channel 5 and Acorn TV series starring Matthew Lewis, who is best known as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter movies. This murder mystery drama series is based on the popular novels by the Reverend Richard Coles.

Matthew will play Canon Daniel Clement who must turn detective when a body is found at the back of the church. “I’m beyond thrilled to be throwing on the old dog collar and diving into the world of Champton so charmingly created by Rev. Richard Coles,” says Matthew Lewis. “I've been an admirer of his work for some time and love the characters and stories he’s written. It’s an honor to work with this creative team and have the opportunity to bring the character of Canon Clement to life for fans of the book and new viewers alike."

Reverend Richard Coles won himself a legion of fans after appearing on I’m A Celebrity… this year and now he can’t wait for his bestselling books to be brought to life on screen. “I am beyond excited that Canon Clement and his flock are to be turned into television by the brilliant team at The Lighthouse and I’m already planning my cameo appearance,” he says. “Look out for a sinister archdeacon on a sit up and beg bicycle.”

Here’s everything we know about the series Murder Before Evensong on Channel 5 and Acorn TV...

Murder Before Evensong is based on the mystery novel by Reverend Richard Coles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The six-part series Murder Before Evensong will premiere on Channel 5 in the UK and Acorn TV around the world in 2025 and as soon as we hear of a release date, we’ll update this page.

Murder Before Evensong plot

Murder Before Evensong is based on the plot of Rev. Richard Coles’ first novel in the series. It follows Canon Daniel Clement (Matthew Lewis) who lives in Champton Rectory with his widowed mother Audrey and his two dachshunds, Cosmo and Hilda. When Daniel decides to install a lavatory in the church, the plan divides his congregation and long-buried secrets begin to emerge. Then Anthony Bowness, cousin to Champton’s patron Bernard de Floures, is found dead at the back of the church having been stabbed with a pair of secateurs. As the bodies begin piling up, Daniel must try to catch the killer and keep his divided community together.

Murder Before Evensong cast — Matthew Lewis as Daniel Clement

In Murder Before Evensong, Matthew Lewis plays the Canon turned detective Daniel Clement. He shot to fame as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter movies. He has also been in Me Before You, Avoidance, All Creatures Great and Small, Ripper Street, The Syndicate and Happy Valley.

Matthew Lewis in Harry Potter and the Order of The Phoenix. (Image credit: Alamy)

Who else is starring?

The rest of the cast for Murder Before Evensong has yet to be announced but keep an eye on this page and we’ll update you as soon as more names are released.

Is there a trailer?

No, it’s too early for a trailer but when one becomes available, we’ll paste it onto here.

Behind the scenes and more on Murder Before Evensong

Murder Before Evensong begins filmingin the West Midlands, England, in 2025 with support from the West Midlands Production Fund and is due to air later in the year on Acorn TV worldwide and Channel 5 in the UK. Acorn TV maintains worldwide rights to Murder Before Evensong outside of the UK with AMC Networks handling global content sales.

Radford Neville, Executive Producer and Director of The Lighthouse added: “We can’t wait to bring Richard’s fabulous world of vicars, miniature dachshunds and bloody murder to audiences around the globe in this complex and gripping mystery.”

Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Drama, Channel 5 commented: “We cannot wait to bring Murder Before Evensong to life, blending intrigue and wit with a truly unique central character. Matthew Lewis is the perfect choice to lead this adaptation of the Reverend Richard Coles’ beloved novel, and with The Lighthouse team behind this series it will offer a fresh take on the murder mystery genre while celebrating the charm and secrets of village life."

Catherine Mackin, Managing Director, Acorn Media Enterprises (Acorn TV) adds: “Richard’s brilliantly layered storytelling offering surprise and delight around every corner is the exact crime-focused fare Acorn TV’s intellectually curious audience craves. Matthew’s embodiment of Canon Daniel promises a bold and compelling adaptation that we can’t wait to see. We’re delighted to work alongside Richard, Nick, David, Matthew, as well as our partners at The Lighthouse and Channel 5, to bring this highly praised bestseller to the small screen.”

Paul Ashton, Head of Film & TV, Creative UK adds: “The West Midlands Production Fund is delighted to be supporting the show at such an important moment for the region’s profile as a home for high-end TV - with what we hope will be an instant hit with audiences.”

All about Murder Before Evensong author Reverend Richard Coles

The Reverend Richard Coles was a member of the 1980s band The Communards and had a huge hit with the song Don’t Leave Me This Way. He found religion in his early 20s and was ordained in 2005. Richard retired from parish duties in 2022 and he released his first mystery novel Murder Before Evensong in June of that year. The sequel A Death in the Parish was published in June 2023 and Murder at the Monastery followed a year later. The Rev. also made the final three on I’m A Celebrity… in 2024, Have I Got News For You, Celebrity Masterchef, The Big Painting Challenge and Good Grief with Reverend Richard Coles. He appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017.