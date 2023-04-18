Six extra 'join' I'm A Celebrity... South Africa lineup

The I'm A Celebrity... South Africa campmates will reportedly be joined by six more famous faces when the show gets underway.

The I'm A Celebrity usually stirs things up in camp by sending additional celebrities into the jungle after the first stars have settled down, and I'm A Celebrity... South Africa looks to be following the same trend.

Just days away from the show's start, The Sun (opens in new tab) has revealed the identity of six additional stars who'll all be trying to claim the honor of being crowned the first-ever I'm A Celebrity Legend.

Those six stars are musician and presenter Myleene Klass, nutritionist Gillian McKeith, ex-EastEnders star Dean Gaffney, former King of the Jungle Joe Swash, Corrie's Andy Whyment, and reality TV star, Georgia Toffolo.

They'll be joining Ant and Dec and the starting nine celebrities in South Africa for the new all-stars edition of the hit ITV show. As they're all veterans of the reality competition, they're off to the 'harsher and more unforgiving' climate of South Africa, and ITV has teased that this new spin-off features "bigger and tougher" challenges designed to push the celebs to their very limits.

The first I'm A Celebrity... South Africa lineup was released at the end of March. The nine confirmed stars are boxing champ, Amir Khan, Diversity dancer, Jordan Banjo, Olympic athlete Fatima Whitbread, former Royal Butler Paul Burrell, ex-cricketer Phil Tufnell, supermodel Janice Dickinson, musician Shaun Ryder, and TV presenters Helen Flanagan and Carol Vorderman.

When this set of celebs was revealed, Ant McPartlin said: "It's a question we always get asked...who would you bring back to the jungle? So to get this opportunity to make a brand new show in South Africa and put some of our previous campmates through their paces again was the dream."

Declan Donnelly added: "It's bigger and wilder than we could have hoped for so viewers are in for a real treat!"

In addition to changing locations, the new series won't feature a public vote and will run in addition to I'm A Celebrity 2023, which is expected to air later this year.

I'm A Celebrity... South Africa begins airing at 9 pm Monday, April 24 on ITV1 and ITVX. For more info on all the latest shows, check out our TV Guide (opens in new tab).