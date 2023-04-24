I'm A Celebrity... South Africa is taking some former campmates back to the jungle for a brand new adventure, but why aren't they heading back down under for the latest series this spring?

I'm A Celebrity...South Africa is, unsurprisingly, taking our all-star cast to the African continent. This new competition will see them competing to be crowned the very first I'm A Celebrity Legend... which one will be joining our list of I'm A Celebrity winners?

Read on to find out why this new series is heading to a fresh location and get answers to some of the big questions about I'm A Celebrity... South Africa.

Why is I'm A Celebrity in South Africa and not Australia?

It seems that the main reason our new campmates are heading to South Africa not Australia is because they're all veterans of the main show, and the show's producers want to push them even harder than were last time they took part in the show.

ITV has styled the new I'm A Celebrity spin-off as "an even harder proposition" for the I'm A Celebrity... South Africa lineup, promising that the series will 'push them to their limits and test them like never before'.

Plus, they've also teased that this new all-star spin-off takes place in a "harsher and more unforgiving" environment and will feature "bigger and tougher" bushtucker trials.

So, we're betting that the primary motivation behind the switch to South Africa was to put the returning celebrities on the back foot, as they won't quite know what to expect this time around.

Where is I'm A Celebrity... South Africa being filmed?

It's been widely reported that the new I'm A Celebrity camp was set up in a dusty part of Kruger National Park, a huge area found in northeastern South Africa.

The Sun (opens in new tab) shared some first-look images from the new camp ahead of the show's launch and teased that the show has taken over a spot six times bigger than the usual area in Australia, and is a 40-minute drive away from a nearby village.

What's different about I'm A Celebrity... South Africa?

The biggest difference between I'm A Celebrity...South Africa and the main series (barring the obvious location change), is that the new series has been pre-recorded.

This means the all-star spin-off won't be incorporating a public vote, unlike the main show which will be heading back down under for I'm A Celebrity 2023.

The other big change for I'm A Celebrity... South Africa is that our new celebs are actively competing against one another in the trials for the right to remain in camp.

Who's in the I'm A Celebrity South Africa line up?

Our starting line-up of I'm A Celeb all-stars. (Image credit: ITV)

So far, nine ex-campmates have been confirmed for I'm A Celebrity... South Africa, though more are expected to join and stir up trouble in camp as the series continues.

Here's who's been confirmed for the series right now:

Ex-Corrie star, Helen Flanagan

Diversity dancer & DJ, Jordan Banjo

Presenter, Carol Vorderman

Musician, Shaun Ryder

Olympic athlete, Fatima Whitbread

Pro boxer, Amir Khan

1970s supermodel, Janice Dickinson

Ex-cricketer, Phil Tufnell

Former Royal Butler, Paul Burell

I'm A Celebrity... South Africa! is on from Monday, April 24, 2023, at 9 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.