I'm a Celebrity South Africa fans 'stop watching' after double exit

*This article contains I'm a Celebrity South Africa spoilers*

I'm a Celebrity... South Africa aired a double elimination last night (Monday, May 8), and its fair to say that fans were not happy with the result!

On Friday, May 5, four celebs — Myleene Klass and Jordan Banjo and Georgia Toffolo and Andy Whyment— were sent off to take part in the Gold Rush challenge. The catch? The losing pair would be packing their bags and leaving camp behind.

The latest episode saw the I'm A Celebrity all-star spin-off pick back up with the trial. Ultimately, Myleene Klass and Jordan Banjo came out on top, meaning Made in Chelsea star Toff and Coronation Street actor Andy were sent packing; neither have a chance of joining the I'm A Celebrity winners list now.

This result must not have been what many viewers were hoping for, as I'm a Celebrity fans have made their opinions about the pair's departure known online. It seems many of them were left feeling frustrated that they didn't have any say in who stayed and who went.

One viewer wrote: "The whole point of an All Star series of a show is the public get to decide who their ultimate champion is. The fact that the show isn't live doomed it in the first place. Toff going out had made me stop watching. Well done @imacelebrity #ImACeleb".

The whole point of an All Star series of a show is the public get to decide who their ultimate champion is. The fact that the show isn’t live doomed it in the first place. Toff going out had made me stop watching. Well done @imacelebrity #ImACelebMay 9, 2023 See more

Another chimed in: "Honestly can't watch I'm A Celeb without Toff and Andy, no public vote, filmed months ago, don't care who wins."

Honestly can't watch I'm A Celeb without Toff and Andy, no public vote, filmed months ago, don't care who wins #ImACelebMay 8, 2023 See more

A third added: "I've been watching this on and off but now I've found out Andy and Toff have left I give up. Don't like the fact we can't vote as it isn't live and random people who are actually good have to leave, andy and toff deserved to stay in", and there were even more viewers besides who were gutted the pair had left.

ngl I've been watching this on and off but now I've found out Andy and toff have left I give up 😭💀 don't like the fact we can't vote as it isn't live and random people who are actually good have to leave, andy and toff deserved to stay in #imacelebrity #imacelebMay 8, 2023 See more

Not really feeling #ImACeleb anymore now that #toff and #andy have left. Feeling really gutted and this is not how the public would vote. Why is this show not live @ITV @imacelebrity @antanddecMay 8, 2023 See more

gutted that andy and toff left #imacelebMay 9, 2023 See more

I’m really sad to see Andy & Toff go. I love them two #imacelebrity #ImACelebMay 8, 2023 See more

Toff and Andy weren't even the only celebs to leave the camp that evening, as former supermodel Janice Dickinson was forced to leave the show behind after sustaining an injury in camp, much to the remaining celebs' dismay.

I'm a Celebrity South Africa continues weeknights at 9 pm on ITV1 and ITVX. For more shows to watch, check out our recommendations for the best ITV dramas you should be streaming on ITVX right now.