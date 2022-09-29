Ruth Jones gives devastating Gavin & Stacey update

Ruth Jones has made it pretty clear that Gavin & Stacey had its last laugh back in 2019 and won't be coming back again.

In an interview with The Independent (opens in new tab), co-writer Ruth Jones — who is well-known for playing Stacey's best friend, Nessa in the hit BBC sitcom — made it plain that she has no plans to bring it back.

In response to questions about bringing the series back once again, Ruth said: "It's not coming back", adding: "I'm really hugely complimented that people love it so much. But it is quite an extraordinary thing...it's almost like you mention the words Gavin and Stacey and people assume it's back", firmly concluding "but it's not".

Later in the interview, Ruth said that she was "sure" that she would write something else with co-writer James Corden: "I'm sure, at some point, James and I will write something together. But it won't be Gavin & Stacey. Certainly, when he's back in the UK, I would have thought we would try and get together and write again because it was such fun to do that."

This interview comes just a few months after James Corden had previously teased that Gavin & Stacey might return in the future. Following the news that Corden was leaving The Late Late Show and returning to the UK, he addressed the question on BBC Radio 2. There, he said the final decision over bringing it back lay with Ruth, as he felt she would know if and when Gavin & Stacey should be back.

"I wish I could say it's up to me. The best thing about Gavin & Stacey is that it's Ruth and I, if I'm being completely honest, her judgment is exceptional... She'll know when it's right and together we'll figure it out. If — IF that ever happens. But I do think it's a big 'if'. I don't think it's a 'when'", he added.

The show originally ran from 2007 to 2010 and won three Baftas over its three series. It then returned for a one-off Gavin & Stacey Christmas special in 2019, which ended with the cliffhanger of Nessa proposing to Smithy (James Corden's character). Fans have been desperate to find out what Smithy said ever since; sadly, Ruth's comments make it sound like we won't ever get the definitive answer.

If this news has left you wanting to revisit the classic sitcom, you can stream all three seasons of Gavin & Stacey on BBC iPlayer in the UK and on BritBox in the US.