James Corden teases new Gavin & Stacey could be in the works

James Corden has teased that he's interested in reviving Gavin & Stacey for a new special but has insisted that the decision isn't just his to make.

When James Corden announced that he would be leaving The Late Late Show behind and returning to the UK earlier this year, many Gavin & Stacey fans started to wonder whether we'd be seeing any more of the iconic BBC comedy series.

Now, it seems that more Gavin & Stacey could potentially be on the cards. Speaking on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, the star teased that he will have more time to work on more TV projects after he leaves The Late Late Show.

He's also planning on spending some time with the sitcom's co-creator, Ruth Jones, whom he said has the final decision on whether the pair decide to continue the show.

James Corden said: "I wish I could say it's up to me. The best thing about Gavin & Stacey is that it's Ruth and I and, if I'm being completely honest, her judgement is exceptional.

"Look, I am going to have a bit more free time as of sort of next year and that will open some time for us to just be together, I hope", he commented, later adding that "she'll know when it's right and together we'll figure it out. If — IF that ever happens. But I do think it's a big 'if'. I don't think it's a 'when'."

The last time we saw the hilarious sitcom on our TV screens was for the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special in 2019, which came along a decade after the show originally ended after the third season and ended on quite a cliffhanger. Ruth Jones's character Nessa confessed her feelings to Smithy (played by James Corden) and getting down on one knee to propose to him...but the episode cut to black and the credits rolled before we got to hear Smithy's response!

The special pulled in record ratings when it was revived, with more than 17 million UK fans tuning in to see what the characters had been up to during their time away from our screens.

During the interview, James also commented on the show's enduring success, saying: "I'm touched every time I get here when people ask about it. It's amazing. It's incredible how people care about those characters in the show. It's so great and I realise the ending of that special does very definitely tease something else."

Gavin & Stacey is currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox in the US.