James Corden gets emotional as he reveals why he's quit Late Late Show

James Corden has announced he is leaving his late-night talk show after seven and a half years of hosting the programme.

British comedian James Corden took over fronting the late-night talk show from comedian and actor Craig Ferguson in 2015, but it is not yet known who will be replacing James in the hot seat.

Confirming his decision, James revealed he'd be exiting the talk show in Spring 2023, because it is a "good time to move on and see what else might be out there". He hasn't given a specific reason for his departure just yet, though has previously made reference to family influences

Announcing his decision to leave, the Gavin and Stacey star said: "There is no other way to put it, it has changed my life. I love it. I love all the people that work here. I am so proud of what we've achieved. It's been beyond my wildest, wildest dreams."

He added: “When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know?”

In his emotional statement, James concluded: "And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it."

In a statement, CBS President and CEO George Cheeks added: "We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on The Late Late Show."

During his time on The Late Late Show, James Corden introduced segments such as Drop the Mic and Carpool Karaoke, both of which have gone on to be hugely popular with famous guest stars such as Adele, Nicki Minaj and Paul McCartney all taking part in the music themed scenes.

James Corden has become a global household name since moving to the US, having gone on to present awards such as the Tony's and Grammy's, after starting his career in the UK where he played Smithy in Gavin and Stacey.

He's also appeared in film musicals such as Cinderella and Into the Woods and has had guest roles in Doctor Who, Hollyoaks and Stella during his time on British TV.