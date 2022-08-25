Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins season 4 — air date, stars and all about the 2022 series

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is back for a fourth season on Channel 4 and boasts an all-star line-up including AJ Pritchard, Calum Best, Fatima Whitbread and Maisie Smith. Bolder, better and more brutal than ever, this season of the challenge show has the biggest celebrity lineup yet, with 14 new star recruits taking on the condensed SAS selection course.

Back to put them through their paces are ex-special forces operators, chief instructor Rudy Reyes, Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox, Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham and Remi Adeleke.

“SAS is renowned for having the highest standards,” says Rudy. “We don’t care where they come from or what their net worth is. We demand full throttle excellence no matter celebrity, title or fame.” Foxy adds, “This is the hardest hit bunch of celebs to date! Fact. In this year’s helping of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, you get plenty of strength, weakness, dark times, easily some of the funniest comments, moments and huge, huge surprises. They who dare ultimately stand there deservedly.”

So here's everything you need to know about Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on Channel 4...

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is a seven-episode series that starts on Channel 4 on Sunday, September 4. It will also become available on the streaming service All4.

What happens in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins season 4?

As always, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will test the celebrities to their limits as they attempt to complete a condensed version of the SAS selection course. Braving the heat of the Jordanian desert, one of the harshest training environments on the planet, they will take on a number of gruelling physical and psychological challenges and face terrifying interrogations.

Ex-special forces op ‘Billy’ Billingham says, “These celebrities will learn quickly that image and egos count for nothing. Many will try, but few will be chosen!”

Meet the stars

Here's our rundown of the 14 star recruits in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022...

AJ Pritchard

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer AJ Pritchard has also appeared on Celebrity Hunted in 2018 and I’m A Celebrity... in 2020. “It was enlightening. Everything about the show is so positive. Even in the most dangerous scenarios there’s always a positive to take from it. This was a massive life goal ticked. It was everything I hoped it would be and more.”

Curtis Pritchard

AJ's dancer brother Curtis appeared on Love Island in 2019. “I’ve always been into pushing myself to the extreme, but let’s be honest, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is the most extreme show on TV,” he says. “It’s seeing whether you can cope, whether you can go to hell and back and come out the other side stronger and better. I really wanted to see if I had what it takes!”

Amber Gill

Amber won the 2019 series of Love Island, starring alongside Curtis. “Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is a massive test of who you are as an individual. I learnt so much about myself that I didn’t expect in such a short space of time, but let me tell you, it’s really hard.”

Ashley Cain

Former Coventry City footballer Ashley lost his eight-month-old daughter Azaylia to leukaemia last year. “Losing my daughter was the most difficult experience of my life. I think to combat trauma you need to step outside your comfort zone and see who you really are. There’s no better way to do that than on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, so when the opportunity came, I took it with both hands.”

Calum Best

Son of legendary footballer George Best, Calum has appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, Famously Single and Celebs go Dating. He says, “I’ve wanted to do this show since it started. It’s the coolest, most intriguing, entertaining show on TV because it shows people being challenged in a way you never get to see. It looked terrifying but I’d been asking for it for so long, so bring it on.”

Dwain Chambers

Sprinter Dwain Chambers is the fifth fastest Brit of all time in his favourite event, the 100m sprint. “I wanted to take myself out of my comfort zone, but I didn’t know what I’d let myself in for. It takes you through a series of lows that make you realise who you are. You're either somebody who crumbles under pressure, or you step up. And every single one of us stepped up. I loved every single bit of it. Would I do it again? Hell no! But I’m glad I did it.”

Fatima Whitbread MBE:

Fatima is a world record-breaking javelin thrower. She’s also appeared on I’m A Celebrity… “As a young woman I was always adventurous and living in a children’s home, I was tough and had a survival instinct, so doing Celebrity SAS: Who Dares is really a knock on from those days. I’d have liked to have done it as a young Whitbread, but I think I’ve flown the flag for older women.”

Ferne McCann

Reality star Ferne shot to fame on TOWIE and competed on Celebrity Best Home Cook last year. She’s also been on I’m A Celeb.. “It just felt like the right time in my life to be challenged. I had no idea what to expect but I wanted to see how tough it really is. You’re stripped of everything, broken down to the point you have no choice but to build yourself back up again. It was the opportunity of a lifetime and I’m so glad I’ve done it.”

Jade Jones

Taekwondo star Jade is known as ‘the headhunter’ and won Olympic gold medals in 2012 and 2016. “After losing at the last Olympics I wanted to figure myself out, I wanted to see just how tough I really am because I think I’m a bit of a baby when it comes to anything other than fighting. But I had no idea how tough it really is, they make it look easy on TV but when you’re in it, it’s brutal.”

Jennifer Ellison

Actress Jennifer made her name on Brookside, playing Emily, but has gone on to star in The Phantom of the Opera, Hotel Babylon and Sleeping Beauty. “Going on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is like labour - you go to hell and back but then you get the most incredible reward at the end which stays with you for life. It changes you and I’ll never be the same again, I’m so thankful for the experience.”

Jonathan Broom-Edwards MBE

Jonathan is a Paralympic high jumper and won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. He says: ”It’s the best experience. I would recommend it to anyone because I came out knowing more about myself and that I can endure much more hardship than I ever thought possible. I’ve taken those lessons into my everyday life moving forward."

Maisie Smith

Actress Maisie played Tiffany Butcher-Baker in EastEnders. She also took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2020. “I’ve seen the show before and I really wanted to put my mental strength to the test. I’ve always pushed myself but this was beyond limits I didn’t even know I had. It was the best experience of my life"

Pete Wicks

Pete is best known for appearing on TOWIE but he’s also been on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls, Celebrity Masterchef and Celebs Go Dating. “I’m fortunate to have a very pampered life, so to get the chance to test what you're truly made of was an opportunity I just couldn’t turn down.”

Shannon Courtenay

Shannon is a professional boxer and held the WBA female bantamweight title between April and October last year. She says, "People only know me in the ring, they don’t know what I’m really like as a person, so I wanted to show the real me, the vulnerable side to me. If any show is going to break you down like that, it’s SAS: Who Dares Wins."

Maisie Smith as Tiffany Butcher-Baker in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a trailer for Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins season 4?

Not yet! If Channel 4 releases a trailer, we’ll definitely post it on here.