The Voice UK 2024: release date, coaches, first look clip and everything we know

The Voice UK 2024 is coming to ITV1 - but eagle-eyed viewers will notice some new famous faces sitting in those big red spinning chairs.

Here's everything we know about the singing show's 13th series...

Hosted once again by Emma Willis, The Voice UK 2024 returns for its 13th series on Saturday, August 31 at 8 pm on ITV1.

How does The Voice UK 2024 work?

Singers take to the stage to show off their vocal talents to a panel of superstar coaches. But the twist is that all of the mentors are sitting in big red chairs facing the other way - unable to see who's performing, they must judge on voice alone.

If they like what they hear, they can hit their button, spinning their chair around to reveal the singer. If multiple coaches turn, the singer then gets to decide who they'd like to mentor them.

Who are the new coaches for The Voice UK 2024?

Newbies Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher from McFly and US singer LeAnn Rimes join the coaching line-up for 2024. (Image credit: ITV1)

Taking over from former coaches Olly Murs and Anne-Marie to join the show’s veteran mentors Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am in the search for the next singing star are Grammy award-winning US singer LeAnn Rimes, alongside McFly bandmates Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones who - in a show first - will be taking a seat in a specially constructed DOUBLE chair!

Danny certainly knows a thing or two about being a coach after seven successful stints on The Voice Kids - but are he and Tom about to cause double trouble for the other coaches?

"The biggest difference between this and The Voice Kids is that the kids come onto that show purely for their passion for singing, so there’s less pressure and it’s all about having fun," says Danny. "With the adults, there’s a record deal at the end of it, so you’ve got a lot more responsibility as a coach. The similarity is that all the talent is amazing and, of course, we’ve bought a lot of the fun from the kids' version!"

Dream Team: Tom and Danny must agree on a singer before hitting their button to turn their chair. (Image credit: ITV)

Do Tom and Danny have to agree in order to hit their button for a singer?

They do indeed. So have there been any major disagreements?

"There hasn’t really been any disagreements but we only get 90 seconds to make our choice. So we might second guess ourselves, while trying to figure out what each other is thinking," says Danny, with Tom adding. "There was one audition where Danny literally grabbed my hand to press the button because I was wavering and taking my time! But that’s part of being in the double chair - if Danny hears something I don’t, you have to trust your partner."

And it seems Danny wouldn't have it any other way...

"I've loved pitching with my mate. Pitching to the talent on your own is hard but pitching with your mate is amazing. You’ve got someone to bounce off - it’s really cool."

What do we know about LeAnn Rimes?

Finding fame as a country music artist aged just 13, LeAnn Rimes achieved global stardom throughout the Nineties and early Noughties, winning 17 music awards - including two Grammys - and selling over 37 million records worldwide, thanks to such hits as How Do I Live, and Can’t Fight the Moonlight from the film Coyote Ugly.

And now she’s adding ‘talent show coach’ to her list of achievements as she takes her seat in a big red spinning chair on The Voice UK. And as the Blind Auditions kick off, LeAnne knows what she wants…

"Mainly what I listen for is someone who can tell a story; it’s about creating that connection and conveying emotion in someone else. If you have all of that in one person, you have magic,’ enthuses LeAnne, who will appear as a coach on The Voice Australia simultaneously.

"As a coach, I’m really hands on. Constantly sending emails to my artists, checking in on them - working with them on calming their nerves, on the technicalities of their vocals, refining their inner dialogue and mental game… basically, I'm their biggest cheerleader!"

Country star LeAnn Rimes is bringing almost 30 years of experience to The Voice UK. (Image credit: ITV)

How does she feel about being the only woman on the panel?

Make no mistake, LeAnn is in it to win it and is confident she can give Sir Tom, will.i.am and the McFly boys a run for their money…

"All the coaches are competitive but in a good way; everyone has their own style in how they pitch to the singers - my style is to speak from my heart," enthuses LeAnn. "I’m competitive but I'm here for more than winning. I'm here to truly support my artists and help them grow. That's the real win!"

Is there a trailer for The Voice UK 2024?

While we don't have an official trailer yet, we do have an opening show performance from the judges, and it's pretty epic!

Filmed at Old Trafford stadium, the home of Manchester United Football Club, Sir Tom Jones, LeAnn Rimes, will.i.am and McFly boys Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones team up for a powerhouse rendition of Midnight Sky by Miley Cyrus.

Complete with a full band, dancers, drummers and fireworks, it's a performance that wouldn't look out of place at the world-famous Superbowl half-time show. But don't take our word for it - see for yourselves...