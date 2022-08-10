Lorraine Kelly addresses I'm a Celebrity rumours

Lorraine Kelly has denied speculation that she will be on I'm a Celebrity this year.

ITV’s Lorraine host Lorraine Kelly has denied the rumours that she will be appearing in I’m a Celebrity this year.

Lorraine was one of the many celebrities speculated to be heading to the Australian jungle for this year’s competition after the Daily Record (opens in new tab) reported that the TV presenter had seen her odds tighten to 10-1 at William Hill.

However, Lorraine has quashed the rumours with a hilarious tweet, revealing that she won’t be taking part in a Bushtucker trial anytime soon.

The tweet read: “FFS - again another terrific show to watch but there’s no way on God’s green earth I’m eating a kangaroos bum hole in front of @antanddec (or indeed anyone - or alone - just no!).”

FFS - again another terrific show to watch but there's no way on God's green earth I'm eating a kangaroos bum hole in front of @antanddec (or indeed anyone - or alone - just no!) https://t.co/VggUlIWXmNAugust 8, 2022

This comes after Lorraine recently dismissed rumours that she would be appearing on Strictly Come Dancing 2022 where she said on Twitter: “Aye right! - I love Strictly but there’s more chance of me being a contestant on Love Island.”

Aye right! - I love Strictly but there's more chance of me being a contestant on Love Island 😂 https://t.co/sHBPRyRg8BAugust 6, 2022

ITV confirmed that I’m a Celebrity 2022 would be returning to Australia after two years of it being filmed at Gwrych Castle in Wales due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The broadcaster said: "Returning to its home in Australia after a two-year break, our celebrities will leave their plush pads and luxuries far behind as they spend up to three weeks taking on the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created for them."

Some of the other celebrities said to be part of the rumoured line-up are EastEnders star Danny Dyer, RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 1 winner The Vivienne, Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain, EastEnders legend Natalie Cassidy and TV presenter Richard Madeley, who has previously teased a return to the show after he was forced to leave last year due to ill health.

I’m a Celebrity 2022 has no confirmed air date yet, but it usually begins in November. Previous episodes of I’m a Celebrity are available to watch on ITV Hub.