Lorraine Kelly addresses I'm a Celebrity rumours
By Grace Morris published
Lorraine Kelly has touched on the rumours that she will be appearing on I'm a Celebrity 2022.
ITV’s Lorraine host Lorraine Kelly has denied the rumours that she will be appearing in I’m a Celebrity this year.
Lorraine was one of the many celebrities speculated to be heading to the Australian jungle for this year’s competition after the Daily Record (opens in new tab) reported that the TV presenter had seen her odds tighten to 10-1 at William Hill.
However, Lorraine has quashed the rumours with a hilarious tweet, revealing that she won’t be taking part in a Bushtucker trial anytime soon.
The tweet read: “FFS - again another terrific show to watch but there’s no way on God’s green earth I’m eating a kangaroos bum hole in front of @antanddec (or indeed anyone - or alone - just no!).”
FFS - again another terrific show to watch but there’s no way on God’s green earth I’m eating a kangaroos bum hole in front of @antanddec (or indeed anyone - or alone - just no!) https://t.co/VggUlIWXmNAugust 8, 2022
This comes after Lorraine recently dismissed rumours that she would be appearing on Strictly Come Dancing 2022 where she said on Twitter: “Aye right! - I love Strictly but there’s more chance of me being a contestant on Love Island.”
Aye right! - I love Strictly but there’s more chance of me being a contestant on Love Island 😂 https://t.co/sHBPRyRg8BAugust 6, 2022
ITV confirmed that I’m a Celebrity 2022 would be returning to Australia after two years of it being filmed at Gwrych Castle in Wales due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The broadcaster said: "Returning to its home in Australia after a two-year break, our celebrities will leave their plush pads and luxuries far behind as they spend up to three weeks taking on the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created for them."
Some of the other celebrities said to be part of the rumoured line-up are EastEnders star Danny Dyer, RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 1 winner The Vivienne, Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain, EastEnders legend Natalie Cassidy and TV presenter Richard Madeley, who has previously teased a return to the show after he was forced to leave last year due to ill health.
I’m a Celebrity 2022 has no confirmed air date yet, but it usually begins in November. Previous episodes of I’m a Celebrity are available to watch on ITV Hub.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.