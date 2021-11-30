‘I'm a Celebrity’ star Richard Madeley opens up about possible return to the show

'I'm a Celebrity' star Richard Madeley said he would consider a return to the show, but on one condition.

Richard Madeley’s time on I’m a Celebrity 2021 was a brief whirlwind after he was hospitalised due to ill health while at Gwrych Castle, but he’s said that he would make his return on one condition— if it was somewhere warm!

After his exit from the show, the presenter and journalist went back to Good Morning Britain to talk about his short stint in the castle. His co-stars Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid asked if he’d ever consider taking part in the series again, to which he responded with, “Give me a break! It'd depend on them asking me, and God I've only just come out.”

He went on to say that he’s open-minded if he were to be asked again, "Never say never, I'd certainly consider it," he commented. But, he also said that he wouldn’t return to the castle, "Done that, been there. I'd go where it's warm. If you get chucked in the clink, as we were in the castle, it was freezing. We were actually shivering. Whereas if you're cast into jail in the jungle... at least it's warm."

Richard spoke about his time in the castle on 'Good Morning Britain'. (Image credit: ITV)

Viewers had to sadly say goodbye to Richard after he was forced to leave I’m a Celebrity due to Covid rules after he was taken to hospital as a precaution when he became unwell during the early hours of the morning.

In a statement released on behalf of Richard, it said: "Hello all! Richard here — firstly just to say that I’m absolutely FINE. I started to feel briefly unwell in the small hours of the morning and was taken to hospital as a precaution. By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the Covid ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain in the camp."

“Obviously I’m gutted to be leaving so soon but the safety of all the campmates is the number one priority. I’m incredibly excited to watch their journey continue… even more so at the prospect of being somewhere a little warmer than Gwrych Castle…" he added.

I'm A Celebrity continues tonight on ITV at 9pm with episodes also available on ITV Hub.