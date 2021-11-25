Richard Madeley exits 'I'm A Celebrity' but says he's 'fine'

I'm a Celebrity 2021 is sadly saying goodbye to Richard Madeley, following news that he was taken to hospital "as a precaution" after becoming ill during the night.

Despite the fact he's reassured fans that he's "fine", Richard is no longer able to take part in the ITV reality series due to Covid rules. A statement was released on behalf of Richard which reads: "Hello all! Richard here — firstly just to say that I’m absolutely FINE. I started to feel briefly unwell in the small hours of the morning and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

"By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the Covid ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain in the camp."

He added: "Obviously I’m gutted to be leaving so soon but the safety of all the campmates is the number one priority. I’m incredibly excited to watch their journey continue… even more so at the prospect of being somewhere a little warmer than Gwrych Castle…"

"Thank you to everyone who supported me on my brief but completely unforgettable adventure — I’ve made some great friends and honestly had the time of my life."

Thank you for all your concern, Richard is fine. There's a full statement on his instagram account. https://t.co/dt3foE8gIBNovember 25, 2021 See more

Richard's early departure makes him the first celebrity to leave the camp, and ITV has confirmed that no stand-ins will be entering the castle to replace Richard. The only newcomers are Adam Woodyatt and Simon Gregson, who were confirmed by Ant and Dec on Wednesday night's episode.

In addition to this, Richard has recorded a message for his fellow campmates to let them know about his departure and that he's doing okay. On Friday night's episode, Richard will speak with hosts Ant and Dec.

I'm A Celebrity's producers also released a statement, which said: "Our strict Covid protocols means Richard has sadly had to leave the show as he is no longer in the bubble the celebrities form when entering the castle. He has been a truly brilliant camp mate and we thank him for being part of this series."

I'm A Celebrity continues on ITV at 9pm with episodes also available on ITV Hub.