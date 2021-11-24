Adam Woodyatt: things you didn't know about the 'EastEnders' actor as he enters 'I’m a Celebrity'

How will 'EastEnders'' star Adam Woodyatt cope in the castle?

Adam Woodyatt has played Ian Beale in EastEnders since the very first episode aired on Feb. 19 1985. But now he’s swapping the drama of Albert Square for the craziness of the castle as he heads to Wales for I’m a Celebrity 2021.

As his soap character alter ego he’s been shot, homeless, poisoned, and faced more than his fair share of feuds, fights, and failed marriages, but how will he cope in the Welsh camp and will we finally get to see the man behind Ian Beale?

Here’s everything you need to know about Adam Woodyatt…

1. Adam Woodyatt has been in 'EastEnders' for over 30 years!

A very young Adam begins work on Albert Square. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adam was just 16 when he won the role of Ian Beale in the London-based soap.

He was not long out of the Sylvia Young Theatre School and didn’t expect the character to last long. Now, a staggering 36 years later, Adam is on an extended break from the show after his on-screen wife Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) tried to poison him.

A post shared by Adam Woodyatt (@adamwoodyatt) A photo posted by on

2. Ian Beale is the most married character in 'EastEnders' history

What a happy couple! Jane and Ian married twice, but neither worked out well. (Image credit: BBC)

He may not look like your typical Walford heart-throb, but the businessman has never been single for long.

So far, he’s been married six times to five different women, which is pretty good going – although he doesn't seem to be getting any better at it – with every one of his matches ending in death or heartbreak and divorce.

The Five Wives of Ian Beale…

Name: Cindy Williams

Marriage lasted: 1989 – 1997

Reason for split: Cindy hired a hitman to kill Ian and later died in prison.

Name: Mel Healy

Marriage lasted: 1999 – 2000

Reason for split: Ian lied about his daughter Lucy having lymphoma to stop Mel leaving him – she found out and left sharpish!

Name: Laura Dunn

Marriage lasted: 2001 – 2004

Reason for split: The mother to Bobby Beale died after falling down the stairs.

Name: Jane Collins

Marriage lasted: 2007 – 2011 & 2015 – 2020

Reason for split: Both had affairs, told many lies and eventually divorced.

Name: Sharon Watts

Marriage lasted: 2020 – 2021

Reason for split: Sharon tried to poison him after revealing she didn't love him.

3. In 2013 Adam Woodyatt won a Lifetime Achievement Award

The Beale family – Pete, Kathy, Lou and Ian. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the British Soap Awards in 2013, Adam was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Gillian Taylforth, who played his on-screen mum, Kathy Beale.

Before handing over the award she said: "Having been there from day one, he’s EastEnders’ longest serving cast member, whose on-screen character might be one of the most hapless, scheming and, let’s be honest bloody irritating people you could want to meet. But that is testimony to what a great actor he is because in real life he’s one of the most loving, warm, and entertaining people you could meet!"

4. He’s currently in stage show 'Looking Good Dead'

A post shared by Adam Woodyatt (@adamwoodyatt) A photo posted by on

Currently on a break from EastEnders, Adam is touring with a theatre production of Looking Good Dead.

The play is based on a book by the acclaimed author Peter James and sees Adam play Tom Bryce, whose life is turned upside down when he finds a USB memory stick on a train seat.

The thriller also stars ex-Emmerdale and Corrie actress Gaynor Faye, as the cast picture below shows.

It's also been announced that for the show dates in 2022, Adam will be reunited with Laurie Brett, who played his wife Jane Beale in EastEnders. She will join the cast from February 2022 and play Kellie Bryce, the wife of Adam's character Tom.

A post shared by Adam Woodyatt (@adamwoodyatt) A photo posted by on

5. Will Adam Woodyatt return to 'EastEnders'?

Will Adam return to the Square? (Image credit: BBC)

While touring with Looking Good Dead will keep Adam busy until April 2022, there are a few rumours circulating that he won't return to Albert Square at all.

In a recent interview with Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show Lorraine he said he didn’t know when he would return, but he was really enjoying touring the UK in his motorhome for the stage production of Looking Good Dead.

6. He ran the London Marathon for his former 'EastEnders' co-star Barbara Windsor

A post shared by Adam Woodyatt (@adamwoodyatt) A photo posted by on

In 2019 Adam, alongside many of his EastEnders co-stars, ran the London Marathon. The team, which was led by Barbara’s husband Scott Windsor, also included Jake Wood (Max Branning) Emma Barton (Honey Mitchell) and Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler). They ran as Barbara’s Revolutionaries to raise money for dementia charities.

Barbara Windsor, who played the legendary Peggy Mitchell in the soap from 1994 to 2016, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014 and sadly lost her life to the disease in December 2020.

Adam Woodyatt's Fact File

Here are all the answers to the most frequently asked questions about the EastEnders actor....

How old is Adam Woodyatt?

Adam Woodyatt was born on June, 28 1968 making him 53 years old.

Is Adam Woodyatt married?

He married Beverley Sharp in 1998 but the couple have now split up.

Does Adam Woodyatt have children?

He has two children with his estranged wife Beverley called Jessica and Samuel, both are in their 20s.

Where was Adam Woodyatt born?

Adam was born in Walthamstow in East London.