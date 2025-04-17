Pilgrimage: The Road Through the Alps exclusive Harry Clark interview: ‘Now you’ll see my Faithful side!’

Pilgrimage: The Road Through the Alps sees The Traitors’ Harry Clark embark on a journey of faith as he joins six other famous faces to learn about their different approaches to spirituality on an epic trek.

While previous series have followed celebrity pilgrims as they have travelled through the likes of Italy, Scotland and Wales, the new three-part run, airing on BBC Two this Easter, finds the group trekking 300km along a traditional pilgrim route from Inzing in the Austrian Tyrol to Einsiedeln Abbey in Switzerland and staying at pilgrim hostels and visiting religious sites along the way.

Also on the trip are The Wanted’s Jay McGuiness, who is agnostic; actor Helen Lederer, who has Jewish and Protestant roots; comic Daliso Chaponda, who is looking into the Baha’i faith; presenter Jeff Brazier, who enjoys meditation; journalist and "modern" Muslim Nelufar Hedayat; and paralympian Stef Reid, a Christian.

Here, in an exclusive interview, former soldier Harry Clark tells What to Watch about his incredible journey in Pilgrimage: The Road Through the Alps…

Helen Lederer, Daliso Chaponda, Stef Reid, Jay McGuiness, Jeff Brazier, Nelufar Hedayat and Harry Clark explore the Alps (Image credit: BBC/CTVC)

Pilgrimage: The Road Through the Alps sees you examine your religious beliefs. Have you always had a deep faith?

“Yes, as a kid I was an altar server and played the violin in church. In the army I stayed connected to my faith but I suffered massively with my mental health and it wasn't until I turned to God that I didn't feel alone anymore.”

Why did you want to take part? “Although my faith has always been strong, it was cloudy, so I wanted to make things clearer, know I was in the right place, and reconnect with it. Everything has been going so well for me but it has been crazy! I kept saying to God, 'Show me a sign you're there’. Then Pilgrimage came up! It has been mind-blowing.”

What were the toughest moments? “The physical side wasn’t bad after doing six years in the army where you're always walking with heavy stuff on your back. For me, it was more about questions I had. And some of the others felt strongly about their religion too, and even though there were no arguments, not pushing my religion onto someone else was a struggle. But I wanted to understand why others believe what they do.”

Helen Lederer and Jay McGuiness team up to reflect on their spirituality (Image credit: BBC/CTVC)

Which of your fellow pilgrims did you bond with? “Jay was like a brother – we had an outdoor bath together at a pilgrim hostel! And Helen was funny. With Jay, we were the Three Musketeers, but Helen was also on an emotional journey that was amazing to watch. Jeff was my dad figure and I learnt so much from him about being calmer, he’s zen. Stef’s an angel, and knew everything about my religion. Nelufar taught me a lot about Islam. And I loved how wise Daliso is. The guidance they all gave me on life in general was great.”

Did you have any spiritual moments? “I hugged a monk! As a kid, you think monks have superpowers, so I was excited to learn what they actually do. Seeing 500-year-old pilgrim graffiti in a church [in the Austrian village of Obsaurs] made me think how different life was for people then, but I felt close to them because they believed the same as me. And it was amazing reaching Einsiedeln Abbey. Drinking water at the fountain there felt spiritual. They also have a Black Madonna shrine and I got a Black Madonna on a necklace blessed by the Father there.”

Harry Clark meets monk Brother Franz at the Monastery of Stams in Austria (Image credit: BBC/CTVC)

And what were the Alps like? “I’d never been before and I thought the Alps were just about skiing! But it’s the most beautiful place I've seen. The flowers were stunning. We were shown some that smelt of chocolate! And we visited a dam that uses natural water to make power and help climate change. It was amazing.”

What will you come away with? “I know I'm going in the right direction now. This has strengthened my faith. Hopefully it can lead on to teaching other people about it. If you're in the worst position in your life, it can be the help you need.”

And finally, will this show a different side to you? “Yes, you’ve seen my Traitor side and now you’ll see my Faithful side! The Traitors was me in game mode and the most I thought would happen was that I could show my Granny and Grandad I was on TV. But it changed my life massively. I’m so grateful for it.”

Pilgrimage: The Road Through the Alps airs nightly from Sunday 20 April to Tuesday 22 April at 9pm on BBC Two and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.