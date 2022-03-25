Pilgrimage: The Road to the Scottish Isles — celebrities, destinations and everything we know

Pilgrimage: The Road to the Scottish Isles. We tell you everything you need to know about the 2022 series

Pilgrimage: The Road to the Scottish Isles sees seven celebrities following in the footsteps of a 6th-century Irish monk, St Columba. The group, all of different faiths, will be starting their route in Donegal, Ireland and ending it in Scotland on the tiny island of Iona in the Inner Hebrides.

Along the way the celebrities will test themselves both physically and spiritually as they visit different places of worship including a Sikh temple and Pagan stones and get involved in discussions about their different faiths and beliefs.

Here we tell you everything you need to know about the new BBC2 series...

Pilgrimage: The Road to the Scottish Isles will air on Friday, April 8 at 9pm on BBC2.

Pilgrimage: The Road to the Scottish Isles — How many episodes is it?

The series will be three hour-long episodes.

Pilgrimage — Who are the celebrities taking part this year?

The seven celebrities doing the pilgrimage are interior designer and presenter, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, England cricketing legend, Monty Panesar, actor Louisa Clein best known for starring in Emmerdale, presenter and TV personality Scarlett Moffatt, former Countdown host and Apprentice advisor Nick Hewer, comedian Shazia Mirza and Paralympian Will Bayley.

Pilgrimage: The Road to the Scottish Isles — What are the differing faiths and beliefs for the seven celebrity pilgrims?

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen describes himself as a non-conforming pagan, Monty Panesar is a practising Sikh.

Actor Louisa Clein is Jewish, Scarlett Moffatt is a Christian, Nick Hewer calls himself agnostic with Catholic roots, comedian Shazia Mirza is a Muslim and Will Bayley is a lapsed Christian.

How long is the pilgrimage and what are some of the locations?

The pilgrimage will cover more than 1600km and will take the group fifteen days to complete. The journey begins in the town of Donegal in the Republic of Ireland and travels through Northern Ireland.

The next leg takes them over the sea by boat to western Scotland and from there they head to the Highlands before exploring the Hebridean Isle of Lewis and Harris. The route then goes to Stornaway and to the Calanais Stones before arriving at the final destination, Iona, a tiny island in the Inner Hebrides and the site of Saint Columba’s most revered monastery.

The three-hour-long episodes have been made by CTVC, whose chief executive Caroline Matthews says: "I’m incredibly proud of this series and for the conversations around faith between our celebrity pilgrims. It’s truly fascinating to watch and I hope those conversations will extend to our audience, regardless of their religious beliefs."

Pilgrimage — How many other Pilgrimage series have there been on BBC2?

Pilgrimage: The Road to the Scottish Isles is the fourth in the BBC religious series.

The first series, Pilgrimage: The Road to Santiago aired in 2018 and saw Neil Morrissey, Debbie McGee, Ed Byrne, Heather Small, Kate Bottley, Raphael Rowe and JJ Chalmers arrive in Biarritz in France and travel into Spain along the Camino de Santiago.

Lesley Jospeh, Stephen K Amos and Greg Rutherford all took part in the Pilgrimage: The Road to Rome on BBC2. (Image credit: BBC)

The second series, Pilgrimage: The Road to Rome saw eight celebrities, including actors Leslie Joseph and Les Dennis, dancer Brendon Cole, comedian Stephen K Amos and Olympian Greg Rutherford, end their journey in St Peter’s Square and be granted a private audience with Pope Francis.

Here's what Lesley Joseph had to say about the experience and meeting the Pope.

Pilgrimage: The Road to Rome. (Image credit: BBC/CTVC/Simona Sborchia)

Series three aired in April 2020. Pilgrimage: The Road to Istanbul featured six celebrities Edwina Curry, Adrian Chiles, Mim Shaikh, Amar Latif, Dom Joly and Pauline McLynn, and saw them travel 2,200km between Belgrade in Serbia to Istanbul.

Is there a trailer to watch for Pilgrimage: The Road to the Scottish Isles?

