Pilgrimage: The Road Through North Wales — release date, celebrities, route and everything we know

On the Pilgrim's Way: (L-R) Christine McGuinness, Eshaan Akbar, Sonali Shah, Tom Rosenthal, Michaela Strachan, Spencer Matthews and Amanda Lovett.

Seven adventurous celebrities take on the hills and mountains of North Wales in search of spiritual enlightenment in BBC2’s Pilgrimage: The Road Through North Wales.

Here's everything we know about the series...

Pilgrimage: The Road Through North Wales starts on Good Friday, March 29 at 9 pm on BBC2, with all three episodes available as a box set on BBC iPlayer.

The three-part series follows seven famous ‘pilgrims’ - of all different faiths and beliefs - as they embark on a soul-searching journey along the Pilgrim’s Way.

What is Pilgrimage The Road Through North Wales about?

The three-part series follows seven famous ‘pilgrims’ - of all different faiths and beliefs - as they embark on a soul-searching journey along the Pilgrim’s Way.

The seven pilgrims begin their adventure at Flint Castle on the bank of the Dee Estuary and follow the coastal path to Greenfield Valley, the official start of Pilgrim’s Way.

Traveling on foot and by bus, they’ll journey along a 220km route that ‘embraces early Christian Celtic saints’, finishing up at the fabled ‘Island of 20,000 saints’, Bardsey Island.

Keep the faith: Our celebrities' bags are packed and they're ready to go on their journey of self-discovery. (Image credit: BBC)

So, who are our famous pilgrims?

Teaming up to go on the pilgrimage are seven famous faces from all corners of the TV world...

They are ex-Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, broadcaster Sonali Shah, comedian Eshaan Akbar, Traitors favorite Amanda Lovett, Friday Night Dinner actor Tom Rosenthal, former model Christine McGuinness and Springwatch star Michaela Strachan.

Let's meet them...

Michaela Strachan

Presenter Michaela has faith in the nature around us. (Image credit: BBC)

The Springwatch presenter, 57, puts her faith in the natural world:

"I don't belong to an organized religion. I find huge comfort and life's 'answers' in Mother Nature; through acknowledging the fact that we're one of many species within the natural world. That's my main faith."

Tom Rosenthal

Will actor Tom have a 'divine' experience? (Image credit: BBC)

The Friday Night Dinner star, 36, describes himself as areligious:

"I had two or three religious experiences - moments in which I felt the divine revealed itself to me - on this pilgrimage. It’s one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life!"

Christine McGuinness

TV personality Christine is ready for a spiritual awakening. (Image credit: BBC)

The TV personality, 36, is spiritual but doesn't practise one particular faith:

"I’m not religious at all and it surprised me how a priest we met was so welcoming to all of us regardless of our beliefs. He didn’t ask what my religion was - he just gave me a blessing."

Eshaan Akbar

Will comedian Eshaan re-discover his faith on the pilgrimage? (Image credit: BBC)

The comedian, 39, describes himself as a lapsed Muslim:

"Some of the Muslim community think I’m a ‘sell-out’ as I no longer associate with the faith. But I’m steadfast in what I believe - hope I don’t get as much trolling as I usually get!"

Sonali Shah

TV presenter Sonali hopes to represent her religion. (Image credit: BBC)

The Escape to the Country presenter, 43, was raised in a Jain household:

"I had nerves going in because I didn’t feel I represented Jainism. But then I was reminded it’s important to be seen on national television in a bindi and for other people to feel seen."

Spencer Matthews

Reality TV star Spencer is walking in memory of a loved one. (Image credit: BBC)

The Made in Chelsea star, 35, was christened Church of England:

"As a group, we spoke a lot about forgiveness. I was able to let go of the resentment I was holding against the people I felt could have done better helping my brother who passed."

Amanda Lovett

The Traitors' Amanda wants God to celebrate all relationships. (Image credit: BBC)

The Traitors season 1 star, 56, is a practicing Catholic:

"I wanted to know if I still fit into Catholicism. I’m part of the LGBTQ+ community and I questioned why God doesn’t bless same-sex relationships. But The Pope has since, so God must’ve heard me!"

Is there a trailer?

Not yet. But we'll be sure to update when a trailer is released by the BBC.