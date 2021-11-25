'I'm a Celebrity' contestant Richard Madeley has been taken to hospital

I'm a Celebrity 2021 contestant Richard Madeley became ill on camp, and has now been taken to hospital "as a precaution".

The news was shared on the show's official social media accounts on Thursday morning.

A statement reads: "News from Camp: Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team. He's since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority."

It is not yet known if Richard's hospitalisation will affect his ability to take part in further trials, or how severe his condition is, but we will keep you updated with all the latest news.

On Wednesday night's episode, fans saw Richard taking on his first solo trial in the Kitchen Nightmares trial where he had to navigate critters, rotten fruit, and fish guts in order to find stars and bring back rewards for his fellow campmates.

Sadly, Richard was unable to retrieve the required amount of stars, only managing to bring back four out of a potential 10 after time ran out. He expressed his disappointment at not being able to bring back enough, after previously expressing that the knots holding stars in place were too tight to unfasten.

Before entering the castle, Richard spoke about how keen he was. He said: "Up until now, I’ve always been perfectly happy watching as a viewer but recently, I realised I’m A Celebrity is no longer just a TV programme. It’s become part of the fabric of British life and part of the countdown to Christmas.

"It suddenly hit me that everyone talks about it the next day and I suddenly wondered what it would be like to be there rather than watching. I realised the time had come to experience it. Judy and I talked about it and we realised we couldn’t find a reason for me not to do it — but my children think it is hilarious I am taking part!”

I'm a Celebrity continues on ITV at 9pm with episodes available on-demand via ITV Hub.