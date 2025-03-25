Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee Bailey is rushed to hospital!

Dee-Dee Bailey is rushed to hospital in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday 31 March 2025 at 8.00pm on ITV1. See our TV Guide for full listings.



At the hospital, Dee-Dee Bailey reassures Lauren that Frankie’s stem cell transplant will be a success, but as she does, she’s overcome by pain. Dee-Dee describes her condition to the midwife who tells her to go home and rest.

Back at the flat, Dee-Dee’s waters break and she heads back to the maternity unit where she sits wracked in pain whilst Ed tries to find someone to help. When a passing midwife makes an inappropriate remark, Ed and Alya are shocked.

A doctor takes Dee-Dee’s blood pressure and confirms to a terrified Dee-Dee that she’s suffering from pre-eclampsia and the baby needs to come out straight away.

Will her baby be ok and will Frankie come through his transplant?

Still smarting from their row, Daisy tells Daniel that Jenny’s gone too far this time. Later, Christina arrives at the Rovers and Daisy feigns surprise.

As Christina makes her presence felt at the Rovers, Daisy tells Jenny that she’s not sure she can ever forgive her for the awful things she said.

Christina give Jenny a piece of her mind. (Image credit: ITV)

Debbie orders Kevin to get some rest while she looks after Alfie, but suddenly the peace is shattered by blaring music from Mick’s house.

Ronnie calls to find Alfie alone in the living room. Spotting the back door open, Ronnie heads out and is horrified to find Debbie lying in the ginnel, dazed and confused. What happened to her?

Cassie admits to Evelyn that she really likes Steve but he wants nothing more to do with her. And later she’s furious when she overhears Steve telling Amy that he was a fool to spend the afternoon in bed with her.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday 2nd March at 8pm.