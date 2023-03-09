Comic Relief 2023: date, presenters, sketches and everything we know

Comic Relief 2023 is just around the corner — and this year's telethon is set to be bigger and better than ever, with an all-star hosting team and heaps of hilarious sketches and send-ups involving your favorite celebrities and shows.

If you're wondering what you can look forward to on the night itself, here's our guide to what's in store...

When is Comic Relief 2023 on?

The Comic Relief 2023 appeal show will be broadcast live from MediaCityUK in Salford on Friday, March 17 from 7 pm on BBC One.

At 10 pm, the documentary When Comic Relief Did Big Brother will air on BBC Two, and that will be followed by the highlights show Comic Relief: The Best Of The Best Bits at 10.35 pm on BBC One, which takes a look back at the last 35 years of the fun-filled fundraiser.

Who are the Comic Relief 2023 presenters?

This year's presenting team is headed up by David Tennant, and he'll be joined over the course of the evening by Zoe Ball, Paddy McGuinness, AJ Odudu and Joel Dommett.

Joel Dommett is one of this year's hosts. (Image credit: BBC/Nicky Johnston)

"David Tennant is in charge, and that's the closest I'll ever get to being the Doctor's assistant, so I'm pretty hyped about that!" says Zoe. "Also I'm with Paddy McGuinness and it's St Patrick's Day, so there will be shenanigans for sure."

What will be happening in this year's show?

Amid all of the usual emotional appeal films, the Comic Relief team have some top comedy treats lined up for you.

Here's a taster of what you can look forward to:

A very special episode of Ghosts, in which the spectral residents are lucky, lucky, lucky, as Kylie Minogue and her manager (played by Motherland's Tanya Moodie) visit Button House to discover whether it would be a suitable concert venue.

Comic Relief does Love Island, as an unconventional bombshell enters the South African villa...

A uniquely Comic Relief twist on The Traitors, where Claudia Winkleman (played by Dawn French) invites an all-star cast including Dame Mary Berry to take part in a banishment at the iconic round table — but who will be sent packing? As you can see from the picture below, Jennifer Saunders and the real Claudia will also be taking part...

Mary, Claudia, Dawn and Jennifer are out to catch a Traitor... (Image credit: BBC/David Emery)

As the excitement grows for the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool this May, it appears that lots of celebrities were interested in representing the UK — and a special panel consisting of Graham Norton, Sam Ryder and Lulu appraises their efforts in Eurovision: The Audition Tapes.

Sir Tony Robinson will be reprising his role as Blackadder's dimwitted sidekick when Baldrick reads his very own Bedtime Story

What else is happening for Comic Relief 2023?

Earlier this year, Emma Willis, Oti Mabuse and Rylan set out to climb Cairn Gorm Mountain in the Scottish Highlands to raise money for charity — but a treacherous turn of the weather meant they had to delay their final ascent. The full story of their trip to the summit will be revealed in Emma, Oti & Rylan's Big Red Nose Day Challenge on Tuesday, March 14 on BBC One at 9 pm.

Morning Live presenter Gethin Jones will also be taking part in a 24-hour Keep Dancing challenge, inspired by the show's Strictly Fitness segment. He'll start during the show on Thursday, March 16, and will continue all the way through to Friday, March 17. You can follow his progress live throughout the day (and night) on BBC iPlayer.

How can I get involved or donate money?

For more information on fundraising or to make a donation, visit the BBC's Red Nose Day (opens in new tab) page.