Applications for Big Brother 2023 on ITV are open now

ITV has announced that applications for Big Brother 2023 are officially open.

According to an ITV press release, the Big Brother team is looking for "the nation's most interesting, funny and entertaining characters who come from every corner of the country" for their revived series.

The page goes on to explain exactly what prospective housemates will have to look forward to if they manage to join the show. "The final cast of housemates will live under the watchful eye of Big Brother, and the nation, for up to six weeks with cameras capturing their every move.

"Over the course of the show, they'll face a series of clever tasks, nail-biting nominations and live evictions, with the public once again playing a crucial role, voting throughout the series and ultimately determining the winner."

If you're interested in entering, you can find more information about the application process and fill in the form over on BigBrother.com (opens in new tab). Applications will remain open from now (October 10), until January 27, 2023.

The new series of Big Brother 2023 was first teased during the Love Island 2022 final earlier this year. The UK edition of Big Brother began in 2000 and ran for a total of 11 series (plus 7 celebrity editions) on Channel 4, before making the jump to Channel 5 for an additional 8 seasons and 15 celebrity versions on Channel 5. In 2018, the series went on hiatus, meaning that the ITV revival will be the first new entry in nearly five years.

Although the show is heading to a brand new home, it sounds like Big Brother 2023 will be exactly what fans of the previous versions are looking for.

Once again, the contestants will be taking up residence in the iconic Big Brother house, which is being updated for a fresh new look for 2023. There, the cameras will be watching their every move as the housemates take part in a variety of tasks and experience the tension of nominations and live evictions from the house.

Big Brother is set to air on ITV2 and the network's new streaming service, ITVX, in 2023, though we do not have a release date just yet.