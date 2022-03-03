Who do you think Ram could be in 'The Masked Singer' US?

Who is Ram in The Masked Singer US?

The Masked Singer US season 7 constantly amazes us with their fantastic costumes, but ready to storm the stage with their spectacular costume is Ram! Inspired by a Roman gladiator and complete with strong golden armor and ram horns, we can’t wait to see how they do in the competition as part of The Bad team.

Who is Ram in 'The Masked Singer' US? First clue…

The first clue given for Ram is a football helmet with the number 6 on it.

The first clue given for Ram is a football helmet with the number 6 on it. The obvious pick for Ram is Johnny Hekker, who plays number 6 for the LA Rams. Another top NFL player Jay Cutler similarly played as number 6, but these would all be very easy guesses based off of the clue.

Baker Mayfield who is a Quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, also plays as number 6, but do we need to be looking at the clue in a different way? Possibly it could be a celebrity who played football at school and isn’t a current football player.

A more outlandish guess of ours is Phil McGraw aka Dr. Phil. Before he became a big TV star as Dr. Phil, he was awarded a football scholarship to the University of Tulsa where he played as a linebacker for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Apparently, one of his games made college football history when his team lost 100-6 to the University of Houston. Could the number 6 on the helmet be a tribute to this game?

Who is Ram in 'The Masked Singer' US? Costume clues…

As the costume seems to be inspired by a Roman gladiator, we thought we could focus on stars who competed on the TV show American Gladiators which aired during the 1990s.

The competition show saw a cast of amateur athletes pit themselves against the show’s gladiators and former MMA fighter Gina Carano starred in the remake of the series in 2007 as “Crush.” She was a powerful and fierce opponent, but has since pursued a career in acting since her retirement from MMA, starring in Haywire, Fast & Furious 6 and Deadpool. Would she be up for this crazy challenge and take to The Masked Singer stage?

The Masked Singer US season 7 will debut on Fox on Wednesday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.