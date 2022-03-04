Lemur is part of 'The Masked Singer' US' Cuddly category. But who's hiding behind the costume?

Who is Lemur in The Masked Singer US?

Lemur is swinging into The Masked Singer US season 7 competition, hoping to sing their way to victory. They're part of The Cuddly team and will be performing alongside the likes of Space Bunny and Baby Mammoth.

Here's what we know about Lemur so far...

Who is Lemur in ‘The Masked Singer’ US? First clue…

Lemur's first clue is a ring light, leading fans to believe that it could be a beauty influencer or YouTube star as that's a key piece of kit used when making videos. It's a pretty vague clue but we could definitely be shining the spotlight on one of the big beauty gurus.

James Charles is a strong theory for Lemur's true identity, as he's well known in the YouTube and beauty communities for his videos and tutorials. It could also be someone like NikkieTutorials or Safiya Nygaard who are also well known in the beauty space.

It could also be a TikTok star for those who favor the short-form videos, and big beauty names in that community include skincare guru Hyram Yarbro, or MUAs like Chris Grave or Charlotte Roberts.

Who is Lemur in 'The Masked Singer' US? Costume clues…

There doesn't appear to be many costume clues for Lemur, as this one's a little more straightforward and doesn't have any numbers, symbols, or anything that gives the game away! However, Lemur's mask does have some fancy eyelashes which could definitely point towards being the celebrity being a beauty guru, or at least having some interest in makeup.

In addition to this, there's a bit of sparkle on the costume suggesting that our hidden celebrity likes a bit of glitz and glam in their life. But so far, there are not a lot of clues to go off!

The Masked Singer US season 7 will debut on Fox on Wednesday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.