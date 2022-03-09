Who is Hydra in The Masked Singer US?

Hydra is set to turn heads during The Masked Singer US season 7 competition because the costume is very different from what we're used to. Instead of having one head, Hydra has three, leading people to believe there's actually a trio of celebrities hidden underneath the elaborate design.

The mysterious serpent is part of the Bad team, and joins the likes of Cyclops and Queen Cobra in this villain-inspired team. But who will come out on top?

Here's what we know about Hydra so far...

Who is Hydra in The Masked Singer US? First clue…

Nice to meet you, #HydraMask! 👀 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/fF0iVLm9ZZMarch 2, 2022 See more

We don't have a first clue for Hydra just yet, so we can only go off costume clues for now. But once The Masked Singer has shared some clues with us, we'll be sure to put them here and let you know what our theories are!

Who is Hydra in The Masked Singer US? Costume clues…

The Masked Singer US has gone all out with the Hydra costume. (Image credit: FOX)

Hydra's costume seems very large, with three heads and three wide legs it could be very possible that there's actually a trio of celebrities hidden within. Or perhaps this is a red herring and it's actually just one person nestled in the middle?

So far, we have no idea whether it's three people or just the one, but we can definitely make some guesses based on some famous trios. Some fans are hopeful that it's pop group The Jonas Brothers, Hanson or even a chance for Destiny's Child to do a surprise reunion?

With plenty of trios out there, it could be anyone, but the band Green Day is another option that has been thrown into the ring. But with hardly any clues so far, aside from three heads, we're really not sure who it is!

Once we have some more hints about who Hydra could be, it might make it a bit easier to narrow down a celebrity trio...

The Masked Singer US season 7 will debut on Fox on Wednesday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.