The Masked Singer US fans think they've cracked Hydra based on 'amigo' clue

Three heads are better than one!

The Masked Singer US welcomed Hydra to the stage recently, with fans excited about the giant costume featuring three heads, making it a first for the series!

Of course, the fact that Hydra has three celebrities hidden inside makes it even more challenging, which has prompted viewers to consider famous trios. Of course, the programme could also surprise us with three unrelated people, we'll just have to keep an eye on those all-important clues.

Recently, Hydra wowed fans with a performance of Hey, Soul Sister by Train where they competed against Miss Teddy, Ringmaster, Armadillo and Lemur, with the latter being unmasked as model Christie Brinkley.

But Hydra is safe to perform again, with fans speculating that it might be Martin Short, Steve Martin and Chevy Chase, a very famous trio known for their work on the 1986 comedy western film The Three Amigos.

The film sees three out-of-job actors traveling to a Mexican village thinking that they are being asked to reprise their famous roles as the Three Amigos, but soon find out that the village is being attacked by bandits.

Fans seem to be in agreement that Martin Short, Steve Martin and Chevy Chase are hiding under the mask, especially when a clue hinting toward "amigos" was shown.

Hmmmmmmmmmm Hydra has to be the three amigos though! #TheMaskedSingerMarch 31, 2022 See more

Hydra is the three amigos! Martin short cannot disguise his singing voice 🤣🤌🏽 #TheMaskedSingerMarch 31, 2022 See more

Yes! Hydra - the 3-headed dragon has to be the three amigos! Any other guesses? #TheMaskedSinger on @fox28columbusMarch 31, 2022 See more

Hydra is the Three Amigos: Martin Short; Steve Martin and Chevy Chase! #TheMaskedSingerMarch 31, 2022 See more

Hydra's clues so far are a photo of a shark, a photo featuring a pair of skis with “Miami” on them, a Magic “8” Ball with “Ask your amigos” written on it, an ATM machine and a beach ball with a bull logo on, but fans are definitely gravitating towards the "8" Ball as being the biggest clue.

But what about the other clues? The shark could refer to Chevy Chase, as he voiced the Land Shark in a Saturday Night Live skit, and all three men have appeared on that programme. He also starred in a film called Funny Farm, which the bull could reference.

The others are slightly more ambiguous, so fans will have to keep their eyes peeled to figure out if any other clues could point toward The Three Amigos actors. Right now it seems pretty likely, but maybe another trio is under there?

The Masked Singer continues on FOX.