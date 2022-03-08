We're all wondering who Armadillo is in 'The Masked Singer' US!

Who is Armadillo in The Masked Singer US?

Rolling into The Good team for The Masked Singer US season 7 is Armadillo! With their robust golden exterior, it looks like the fellow contestants are going to have some tough competition! But who could be hiding under the big animal suit?

Who is Armadillo in 'The Masked Singer' US? Costume clues…

Rollin' onto #TheMaskedSinger stage — meet #ArmadilloMask! 👀 pic.twitter.com/FZlHfNRHdzMarch 3, 2022 See more

Armadillo’s are known for having a tough outer shell, so could it be a fighter of some kind who is known for having a hard exterior?

Although a charming and lovable actor, you wouldn’t want to mess with Jackie Chan, the master martial artist and stuntman. Of course Jackie is known for being cheeky and laidback, but could the sheer size of the armored costume be a play on him being martial arts royalty?

The fact that he is also a comedy actor makes him an ideal celebrity to take part in the outrageous show, as he has starred in many hit comedy movies such as: Rush Hour, The Spy Next Door, Kung Fu Panda and Kung Fu Yoga.

Friends fans may also see that the costume could be a reference to Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) dressing up as an armadillo to teach his son Ben (Cole Sprouse) about Hanukkah. It has since become one of the highlights of the series and many viewers may be hoping that it is in fact David Schwimmer reprising his role as the “Holiday Armadillo” in a more extravagant version of the costume.

However, would that be too obvious of a guess for fans? We’re sure that eagle-eyed Friends enthusiasts would be able to spot David a mile away even if he was hidden under a huge armadillo costume.

The Masked Singer US season 7 will debut on Fox on Wednesday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.