Who is Ringmaster in 'The Masked Singer' US?
Ringmaster is looking to take charge in the The Masked Singer US season 7 competition! They're joining Team Good this time around, and will be performing alongside the likes of McTerrier and The Prince.
Ahead of the series kicking off, we've got some theories around who Ringmaster could be based on the clues we currently have...
Tubi has the honor of introducing @MaskedSingerFOX's #RingmasterMask! 🎪😍 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/5csAFEgdcoFebruary 26, 2022
Who is Ringmaster in 'The Masked Singer' US? First clue…
So far we haven't been given a first clue for Ringmaster, but once it's been revealed we'll be sure to keep you posted and give us our theories about who it could be!
For now though, we can focus on the costume...
Who is Ringmaster in 'The Masked Singer' US? Costume clues…
Ringmaster's costume is quite an elaborate one, with the bottom of it designed to look like an entire circus tent. This has caused people to suggest it could be one of the cast members of The Greatest Showman, as the film focuses on showman P.T. Barnum who rounded up performers to create his own epic circus.
With this in mind, we could be looking at some huge names like Rebecca Ferguson or Zendaya, as they were two of the major characters in the 2017 film. Or could it possibly be another person from the film?
Another theory could be Britney Spears as she has an album called Circus, and this could be a big comeback for the star after recently making headlines due to her conservatorship. Or, Dita Von Teese could be back after her appearance on The Masked Dancer UK, as she's a performer and loves elaborate, elegant costumes!
But until we have some more concrete clues it's difficult to pinpoint exactly who Ringmaster could be, so we'll have to wait patiently for further clues to drop.
The Masked Singer US season 7 will debut on Fox on Wednesday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
