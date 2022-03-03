Everyone wants to know who Cyclops is in 'The Masked Singer' US!

Who is Cyclops in The Masked Singer US?

Yes, eyeing up The Masked Singer US season 7 competition is Cyclops. This outrageous creature costume is joining The Bad team to put on a spooky show for everyone —but will Cyclops have us all running away in horror, or applauding the monster?

Who is Cyclops in 'The Masked Singer' US? First clue…

Are you mapping out this #CyclopsMask clue? 🗺 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/phZOUvSAydFebruary 21, 2022 See more

The first clue given for Cyclops is a treasure map. One of our thoughts was that it could be the actor Jack Black, who has starred in many adventure movies over the years, including Gulliver’s Travels, the Jumanji franchise, and King Kong, which all of course feature Jack embarking on a journey to mystical islands. Could the treasure map be paying tribute to these iconic roles?

Actor Sean Astin could also be an option, who is known for playing Samwise Gamgee in The Lord of The Rings trilogy, as well as Mikey Walsh in The Goonies. But, as we take another look at the clue we spot a subtle detail to the map where it says “200 north 4 south.” In 2004, Sean released a memoir of his film career called There and Back Again: An Actor’s Tale where he wrote about his experiences during filming The Lord of the Rings trilogy, one of the biggest film franchises of all time — maybe this could be a hint at this huge role during his movie career.

Could Jack Black be disguised as Cyclops? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who is Cyclops in 'The Masked Singer' US? Costume clues…

(Image credit: Fox)

There’s not much that has been given away by this monstrous costume, but all we can think of is that the masked celebrity could have potentially played a Cyclops character during their lifetime. James Marsden played mutant superhero Cyclops in The X-Men trilogy. Although the character is not an actual Cyclops, it would be a hilarious way to show appreciation to the character.

“Scream King” Patrick Wilson has earned this name due to his frequent casting in horror films and is often facing monsters, demons and ghosts in his many films of: Insidious, The Conjuring, Anabelle, Sinister, and In the Tall Grass. Albeit, he’s never faced off against a Cyclops, but this could be a clever way to commemorate his title of being the “Scream King.”

Patrick Wilson has earned the title 'Scream King.' (Image credit: Chris Large/FX)

The Masked Singer US season 7 will debut on Fox on Wednesday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.