Who could Baby Mammoth possible be in 'The Masked Singer' US?

Ready to join The Cuddly team on The Masked Singer US season 7 is Baby Mammoth. Baby Mammoth is set to put on a wooll-y good performance for everyone, but who could be hiding under the thick pink exterior?

Who is Baby Mammoth in The Masked Singer US? First clue…

Click your heels together 3️⃣ times for #BabyMammothMask's clue! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/VRlCXKcCXxFebruary 21, 2022 See more

The first clue for Baby Mammoth is a pair of ruby slippers. Of course, we all associate the ruby slippers with Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, who was played by the iconic Judy Garland, so could it be her daughter, Liza Minnelli? She has won many awards for her legendary singing and acting talent over the years — but would that make her instantly recognizable as Baby Mammoth?

It could also possibly be another actor or Broadway musical star such as Cynthia Erivo who has recently landed a major role in the film adaptation of Wicked, as well as collected a number of accolades for her acting in films and musicals.

Another option could be actress and singer Lea Michele who began her career as a child actress on Broadway, starring in productions of Les Misérables, Ragtime, Fiddler on the Roof, and Spring Awakening. She soon rose to prominence playing Rachel Berry in the musical series Glee and has even voiced Dorothy Gale in the animated film Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return.

Who is Baby Mammoth in The Masked Singer US? Costume clues…

Due to the costume being a mammoth, we instantly thought of comedian and actor Ray Romano, who is known for playing Ray Barone on the popular sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond and for voicing the woolly mammoth Manfred (Manny) in the Ice Age film franchise. Could this be a tribute to the hilarious and popular character?

The Masked Singer US season 7 will debut on Fox on Wednesday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.