The Masked Singer US fans correctly guess Baby Mammoth is famous sitcom star

The Masked Singer US has unmasked another celebrity, with fans on Twitter correctly predicting that it was Cheers star Kirstie Alley hiding underneath the lovable pink costume.

In the most recent episode, Baby Mammoth went up against Space Bunny in a sing-off, but sadly Judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger voted to save Space Bunny instead.

Despite giving it her all by singing her version of Meghan Trainor's "Me Too", it was time for Baby Mammoth to be unmasked, and host Nick Cannon introduced everyone to Kirstie Alley who had been disguised under there each week.

Fans on Twitter seemingly had no trouble guessing it was Kirstie, with many predicting it was her before the mask came off...

Baby Mammoth has to be Kirstie Alley, right?? #maskedsingerApril 28, 2022 See more

Kirstie Alley is my guess for baby mammoth #maskedsingerApril 28, 2022 See more

Literally have no clue on any of the singers in Group C but when Baby Mammoth was talking, I got Kirstie Alley vibes. But Queen Cobra was AMAZING. #maskedsingerApril 21, 2022 See more

Kirstie Alley is Baby Mammoth! #maskedsingerApril 28, 2022 See more

#MaskedSinger baby mammoth Kristie Alley. She’ll be going home tonight. Queen cobras are in vogue. Space bunny is shaggy.April 28, 2022 See more

Perhaps the most obvious clue pointing towards Kirstie Alley was in Baby Mammoth's first performance, where we saw a lot of cheerleading equipment, as Kirstie's breakout TV role was Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom Cheers.

We also saw a lot of animal clues, and Kirstie is a big fan of exotic animals, and other clues included a silver medal referencing her second place on Dancing with the Stars, so fans seemed to have pieced together all of this to work out who was under the costume.

However, only one of the judges got it right, with Jenny McCarthy saying she could sense Kirstie from it even though her fellow judges had other ideas.

In her exit interview, Kirstie Alley said: "I did Masked Singer because about 10 years ago I realized I had to keep mixing my career otherwise it was gonna get really boring. So I guess I finally got up the nerve to do it!"

.@kirstiealley was so pinkin' cute as #BabyMammothMask! 💓 Watch the full interview about her time on #TheMaskedSinger on our Facebook page. 👀 pic.twitter.com/QSsmUKy01jApril 28, 2022 See more

She also gave some insights into the weight of the large mammoth costume, adding: "I hope I never have to put this costume on for the rest of my eternity. When you're choosing your costume, go skimpy!"

Now that Baby Mammoth is out of the competition, that leaves three members of Team Good; Prince, Firefly and Ringmaster to go up against Team Cuddly's Space Bunny and Team Bad's Queen Cobra. But who will win?

The Masked Singer US continues on FOX, with the round three finals airing on May 4, 2022 at 8pm ET.