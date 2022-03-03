Who is Firefly in The Masked Singer US?

Firefly is taking their spot in The Good team and is ready to light up the The Masked Singer US season 7 competition. As they set the stage on fire with their show-stopping performances, let’s take a look at some of our guesses as to who Firefly could secretly be.

Who is Firefly in 'The Masked Singer' US? First clue…

Where have you seen #FireflyMask ✨ sparkle ✨? #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/fbO9HNyO6EFebruary 21, 2022 See more

The first clue shows a tiara for Firefly, which could be seen in many different ways. One of our first guesses was actress and singer Idina Menzel, who is famously known for playing the princess Elsa in Frozen. Not only that, but she has also appeared in other princess-related films, such as Enchanted and Cinderella.

If we look at the clue from an acting viewpoint, another actress and singer who has played a princess role is Vanessa Hudgens. Vanessa played the main character in the Netflix film trilogy The Princess Switch where a duchess switches places with an ordinary woman who looks exactly like her.

We also shifted our focus onto stars who have been crowned Miss America or involved in beauty pageants in some way. Actress, model and TV host Vanessa Lachey was named Miss Teen USA in 1998 and has also hosted Miss Teen USA 2004 and Miss Universe 2007. Vanessa is no stranger to competition shows as she also competed in Dancing with the Stars against her husband Nick, so she could be willing to storm the stage once again to show off her singing talent.

Idina Menzel starred in Amazon's 'Cinderella.' (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Who is Firefly in 'The Masked Singer' US? Costume clues…

(Image credit: Fox)

The glowing Firefly costume doesn't’ give much away, but we instantly thought of the popular sci-fi series Firefly which featured Morena Baccarin as Inara Serra and Gina Torres as Zoe Washburne, so could it be either of them paying a tribute to the legendary series they both starred in?

The Masked Singer US season 7 will debut on Fox on Wednesday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.