The Masked Singer US fans say they'd 'know that voice anywhere' as they 'crack' Firefly's identity

The Masked Singer US has returned to our screens, seeing performances from McTerrier, Cyclops, Thingamabob, and Firefly during the course of the evening. Fans are definitely convinced they know the identity of the latter too!

There was plenty of drama during the first episode, as Firefly began to choke during her performance, requiring medical attention off-camera. But she was able to continue her song before the judges and audience, with many praising her for choosing to carry on.

Now that we've heard Firefly perform, delivering a rendition of "Ain't Nobody" by Chaka Khan, fans are sure that her true identity is singer-songwriter and actress Teyana Taylor.

Firefly's first clue was a tiara, which doesn't give away too much, but Teyana definitely loves performing in sparkly costumes, so could that be pointing towards her?

Fans certainly think so, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts about Teyana and her links to Firefly. But are they right?

During the first episode where they teased more clues, Firefly said: "I’ve been performing all my life, and it feels amazing every time I step on stage" which could fit Teyana as she's been performing since 2007 after she appeared on MTV series My Super Sweet 16.

We also saw a Golden Statue of Liberty during her performance, and since Teyana is from New York, this could definitely be hinting at her hometown!

But for now, we'll have to wait to find out who Firefly really is, as she was safe after the first round of the competition and will be performing another song to try and stay in.

Unfortunately for McTerrier though, his time in the competition is over and he was unmasked as TV pastry chef Duff Goldman, which came as a surprise to a lot of people!

He performed "Working for the Weekend" by Loverboy and had an unfortunate mishap where his mask fell off (though he managed to hide his face!), but Duff described the experience as "incredible" in a social media clip following his departure from the competition.

The Masked Singer US season 7 continues on FOX, where we'll be seeing even more performances and meeting some brand new costumes. For full listings, check out our US TV Guide.