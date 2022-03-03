What star is hiding as The Prince in 'The Masked Singer' US?

Yep, ready to hop onto The Masked Singer US season 7 stage is The Prince! A frog complete with an extravagant prince costume and crown, we’re sure we’ll be bowing down at their royal arrival and applauding at their majestic performance.

The Prince will be joining The Good team alongside McTerrier and Firefly. But, who could be disguised as this regal frog and put on a ribbiting show?

Who is The Prince in 'The Masked Singer' US? First clue…

The Prince is seen wearing a letterman jacket with the number 30 on, so it seems like this masked celebrity could be a famous athlete or sports person. Legendary pro basketball player Stephen Curry is number 30 for The Golden State Warriors of the NBA, and since the costume is a frog which is known for jumping, it seems that basketball is a good guess for this masked singer.

Staying on the sports perspective, Randy Johnson, nicknamed "The Big Unit" is a former pro baseball pitcher who became one of the best left-handed pitchers. Randy was at his prime in his career in his late 30s, so could the number 30 be a tribute to this landmark of his career? Standing at a whopping 6 ft 10 tall, his height would be a clear giveaway if it were to be him, but we’ll have to wait and see until the show airs.

Also playing on the sports clue and the fact that The Prince is a frog, Charles Austin is an American Olympic athlete who won gold in the men’s high jump at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. He is also currently an Olympic High Jump Record Holder and American High Jump Record Holder, but would he swap the stadium for the stage?

American football player Terrell Davis is also known to wear the number 30 on his jersey, so could it be him?

Who is The Prince in 'The Masked Singer' US? Costume clues…

Having a peek at the costume, we thought that maybe the crown could reference sports royalty. One sporting idol that came to our minds was NBA superstar Charles Barkley, who you could definitely say is sports royalty. He is also famously known to have a number of nicknames including “The Prince of Pizza” and “Sir Charles,” which the costume could be paying a subtle reference to.

The Masked Singer US season 7 will debut on Fox on Wednesday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.