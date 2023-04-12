It’s time for Lamp to make their big debut during The Masked Singer in Space Night. Lamp will be facing off against last week’s champion Dandelion and fellow newcomer UFO . It’s a tough competition but it’s anyone’s night to win.

After last week’s tough competition between Dandelion, Mantis and Doll , Doll went home and Mantis was saved through the Ding Dong Keep It On save feature while Dandelion won the night.

So who is Lamp? Let’s see if we can look at the clues and figure out who is Lamp on The Masked Singer.

Who is Lamp on The Masked Singer? Song picks

We don’t know which song Lamp will sing but as soon as they perform we’ll have all of the details here.

Who is Lamp on The Masked Singer? Show clues

Here are some of the clues provided about Lamp ahead of the episode:

One Slick Shade — No one shines brighter than this contestant!

Enlightened Aesthetic — Fashion so electric, you’re sure to light up every room.

60’s-Style Slacks — For when you’re ready to let your voice ring out.

Radiant Rivets — A look that’s absolutely riveting!

What do these clues mean? Is Lamp a singer who was famous in the past and in the present? Are they a fashion icon? Are they a retro rockstar? We can only guess at this point, but we’ll be sure to fill in the gaps as soon as more clues are provided.

Who is Lamp on The Masked Singer? Costume clues

Lamp’s costume can only be described as unique. It’s not every day that you see a lamp come to life, after all. Lamp is a showstopper with their big, multicolored lampshade in the trendy vintage style of the Tiffany lamps of yore.

The rest of Lamp’s costume consists of brown leathery fabric that’s likely meant to look like bronze, which is very lamp-like. And, as the clue notes, they are covered in rivets so they are indeed riveting!

Who is Lamp on The Masked Singer? Guesses

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.