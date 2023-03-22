Who is Axolotl on The Masked Singer US?
Who is the colorful character on The Masked Singer?
There are two colorful new competitors facing off against Fairy during Country Night on The Masked Singer US season 9 on Wednesday, March 22. Axolotl will take center stage with Macaw in an attempt to dethrone the current champion and move to the semifinal round.
But who is Axolotl? Let's look at the clues to see if we can figure out who is Axolotl on The Masked Singer US.
What is an axolotl?
First things first: what the heck is an axolotl? Axolotl are a critically endangered species of salamander native to Lake Xochimilco and the canals and waterways of Mexico City. Unlike their fellow amphibians like frogs, which develop from tadpoles to frogs, axolotl never undergo metamorphosis and instead continue to live in the water and breathe through gills.
They're known for the wispy, hair-like extensions and what appears to be a big smile on their cute faces.
Now that we know what axolotls are, can we figure out who is behind the Axolotl mask on The Masked Singer?
Who is Axolotl on The Masked Singer US? Song picks
We haven't seen what Axolotl performs during Country Night on The Masked Singer, but as soon as they perform we'll have all the details for you right here!
Who is Axolotl on The Masked Singer US? Clues
What will the clues reveal about Axolotl's identity? As soon as The Masked Singer drops some clues we'll add them in right here.
Who is Axolotl on The Masked Singer US? Costume clues
One thing's for sure: The Masked Singer’s Axolotl is fancy. Sporting a purple-hued sparkly jacket, white cravat and purple pants, they are the picture of style and sophistication. Their outfit perfectly matches their long pink eyelashes, feathery aquatic plumage and striking purple and pink tail.
While the costume doesn't yield many hints about who may be under the mask, it feels safe to say that Axolotl is a performer. They're confident and they know how to dazzle a crowd.
Who is Axolotl on The Masked Singer US? Guesses
Who will the panelists think is under Axolotl's mask? We'll have the panelists' guesses for you right here!
The Masked Singer season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.
