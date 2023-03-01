Polar Bear joins the lineup of contestants for The Masked Singer US season 9, making their first appearance on the show's New York night and going up against fellow newcomer California Rolls and two-time champ Medusa.

Already this season we've seen Gnome, Mustang, Night Owl and Rock Lobster be unmasked. Will Polar Bear be next or will they make it to the next round?

Here is everything we know about Polar Bear to help us piece together just who is the celebrity underneath the mask.

Who is Polar Bear on The Masked Singer US? Costume clues

It may be 2023, but Polar Bear looks like they'd be just as comfortable back in the '80s with its brightly patterned tracksuit, gold chains, sunglasses and hat pulled to the side. Could that be pointing to someone who hails from the '80s, or just a fun bit of misdirection?

The Masked Singer has given fans a few extra looks at Polar Bear's costume, including a YouTube short video with a 360 look at the costume:

#PolarBearMask knows how to break the ice. 😜🐻‍❄️ #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/xY97K87vklFebruary 28, 2023 See more

Who is Polar Bear on The Masked Singer US? Songs

We do not know what song that Polar Bear is singing at this time, but it is New York night on the show, which could offer a range of potential selections. Perhaps they'll sing something from a favorite New York artist or maybe a song literally about New York City.

One song we know they won't be singing is Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York," because there's a preview of Medusa's performance (opens in new tab) of that song on the March 1 show. Watching the clip, Polar Bear could have their work cut out for them.

Who is Polar Bear on The Masked Singer US? Show clues

Just like with the song pick, we won't know more about the clues The Masked Singer is sharing on Polar Bear's identity until the episode airs.

Who is Polar Bear on The Masked Singer US? Guesses

Not too many guesses on who Polar Bear is have come out yet, but World News Guru (opens in new tab) got an exclusive peek of the episode that showcases Ken Jeong's guess that Polar Bear may be a famous rapper.

Who is Polar Bear? Watch The Masked Singer US season 9 on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox to find out.