Lost in Space is taking one more try at getting found

Source: Eike Schroter/Netflix (Image credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix)

Netflix today announced that Lost In Space will return for a third and final season.

The reboot of the sci-fi favorite — which features the Robinson family lost, well, in space (but also on a boat in Season 2, sort of) — premiered on Netflix in April 2018. Its second season debuted in December 2019. And the third and final season is expected to drop sometime in 2021.

"From the beginning, we've always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy," show runner and executive producer Zack Estrin said in a news release. "A three-part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end."

Also noted in the release was that Estrin has signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix.

"So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion," Estrin said, "I'm excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead."

Lost in Space stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio and Parker Posey. For those who haven't yet experienced any of the LIS iterations — from the 1960s series to the most-forgetable (but very-well cast) 1998 movie with Wiliam Hurt, Mimi Rogers, Heather Graham and Gary Oldman to this new take — it's about the Robinson family, a robot and a semi-mad scientist trying to survive in the middle of nowhere. Or, in the Netflix version, trying to make it to Alpha Centauri to help humanity survive a mostly dying Earth.

There's also a chicken.

The Netflix reboot maybe hasn't been a huge hit, but it's got a solid 75 percent on Rotton Tomatoes and with a 70 percent audience score. (Compare that to 28 percent for Matt Leblanc and crew for the 1998 film.)

More: What's new on Netflix