From season 3: cast, everything we know

It's happening, FROMily! The MGM Plus series From has been renewed for a third season consisting of 10 episodes after a major cliffhanger at the end of From season 2. The announcement came mere days after the season finale, allowing fans to heave a sigh of relief that answers to their burning questions will be answered.

It's no surprise that the series has been renewed; it's the second-most viewed series on MGM Plus, the network previously known as EPIX. Michael Wright, head of MGM Plus, credited the show's fans for the quick decision.

"The first two seasons of From captivated critics and terrified and engaged fans, who have formed a thriving online community that is trying to put the pieces together week by week as the secrets of the nightmarish town — and possibly beyond — are slowly revealed," he said. "We can’t wait for fans to see the surprises ahead in season 3, which promises more scares and mysteries, but also more answers."

Yes, it's answers that fans crave, and executive producer and director Jack Bender promises that answers are forthcoming. "We're so grateful for the support of our fans and FROMily this season. We have a lot more story to tell...and shocking, weird roads to take you on, with plenty of answers along the way."

Here's everything we know about From season 3.

There's no word on an official release date for From season 3, but according to the press release the new season will arrive in 2024. That's on par with the first two seasons; season 1 ended in April 2022 and the second season arrived in spring 2023.

We'll keep you posted as more information about the release date becomes available.

From season 3 plot

Since the new season was just announced, it's too early for an official season 3 synopsis but here's what MGM Plus said of the series in the press release:

"Created and executive produced by John Griffin (Crater) and executive produced by showrunner Jeff Pinkner (Lost, Alias, Fringe) and director Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones), the series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. In the wake of season two’s epic cliffhanger, escape will become a tantalizing and very real possibility as the true nature of the town comes into focus, and the townspeople go on offense against the myriad of horrors surrounding them. The series is set to return in 2024."

From season 3 cast

The large ensemble cast is led by Lost alum Harold Perrineau.

Here's the full cast:

Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair)

Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers, Once Upon a Time)

Hannah Cheramy (Under Wraps, Van Helsing)

Simon Webster (Strays)

Ricky He (The Good Doctor)

Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity, Skin)

Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls)

Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding)

David Alpay (Castle Rock)

Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice)

Elizabeth Moy

Avery Konrad (Honor Society)

Scott McCord (East of Middle West)

Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown, This Hour Has 22 Minutes)

Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run, Eumenides Falls)

Angela Moore (A Series of Unfortunate Events, Maid)

A.J. Simmons (Reacher)

Deborah Grover (My Next Door Nightmare, Jann)

From season 3 trailer

There's no trailer for From season 3, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch From season 3

From is an MGM Plus original series. You can subscribe to MGM Plus through your cable TV provider or subscribe to the streaming service directly. MGM Plus is also available through Philo, Roku, Prime Video, Apple TV and YouTube TV.

UK viewers can watch From season 1 on Sky Go and NOW TV. We'll let you know when season 2 is available.